ETV Bharat / state

RG Kar Hospital Financial 'Irregularities': ED Conducts Raids at Different Locations in Kolkata

author img

By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

The ED launched search operations at locations linked to Chandan Louhya, a person connected to the arrested former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh. This included searches at Louhya's residence, his office, and Ghosh's ancestral home, focusing on alleged financial irregularities involving dubious transactions. -

The ED launched search operations at locations linked to Chandan Louhya, a person connected to the arrested former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh. This included searches at Louhya's residence, his office, and Ghosh's ancestral home, focusing on alleged financial irregularities involving dubious transactions. -
RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (ETV Bharat)

Kolkata: Sleuths of the ED on Thursday morning started search operations at the residences and offices of persons "close" to the arrested former principal of RG Kar Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the medical establishment, an official said.

The search operations were conducted at the flat of Chandan Louhya in Kolkata's Tala area and an office in Kalindi, he said. Another team of the Enforcement Directorate was conducting a raid at Ghosh's ancestral home in Chinar Park in North 24 Parganas district.

"Our officers are questioning Louhya and his wife. She had been shown favour by Ghosh in granting a tender," the official told PTI. "There is another team looking for documents at the office of an organisation, which used to supply equipment to RG Kar Hospital. There are some dubious transactions between the medical establishment and this organisation," he said.

The ED, alongside the CBI, is conducting a parallel investigation of the alleged financial irregularities at the state-run hospital. The CBI had earlier arrested Ghosh and three of his accomplices in connection with the case.

Kolkata: Sleuths of the ED on Thursday morning started search operations at the residences and offices of persons "close" to the arrested former principal of RG Kar Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the medical establishment, an official said.

The search operations were conducted at the flat of Chandan Louhya in Kolkata's Tala area and an office in Kalindi, he said. Another team of the Enforcement Directorate was conducting a raid at Ghosh's ancestral home in Chinar Park in North 24 Parganas district.

"Our officers are questioning Louhya and his wife. She had been shown favour by Ghosh in granting a tender," the official told PTI. "There is another team looking for documents at the office of an organisation, which used to supply equipment to RG Kar Hospital. There are some dubious transactions between the medical establishment and this organisation," he said.

The ED, alongside the CBI, is conducting a parallel investigation of the alleged financial irregularities at the state-run hospital. The CBI had earlier arrested Ghosh and three of his accomplices in connection with the case.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ED RAIDS IN KOLKATARG KAR HOSPITALSANDIP GHOSHRG KAR FINANCIAL IRREGULARITIES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.