RG Kar Doctor's Rape-Murder: Suvendu Welcomes Court's Verdict; Seeks Probe Into 'Larger Conspiracy'

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday welcomed the court's verdict declaring Sanjay Roy "guilty" of raping and murdering an on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar hospital, but called for further investigation into the larger conspiracy allegations raised by the victim's parents.

The Sealdah court, where Roy's trial was held, will announce the sentence on Monday, Anirban Das, the additional district and sessions judge, said.

"We welcome the judgment. But we would have been happier if the former principal of R G Kar hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and former Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal were also punished today. The allegations of a bigger conspiracy levelled by the parents and junior doctors must be looked into. It must be seen whether anyone else was also involved in the crime or not," Adhikari told reporters.

Roy was found guilty under Sections 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to rape, and Sections 66 and 103(1) of the Act, dealing with punishments for death and murder. Section 103(1) provides for a possible punishment of death or life imprisonment.