RG Kar Doctor Rape-Murder Accused Should Get Death Penalty: CBI Tells Court

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing into the rape and murder of doctor at RG Kar Hospital, told court that prime accused Sanjoy Roy should be ordered capital punishment.

The CBI made its closing submission to the Sealdah Court in the rape and murder case on Friday. Usually, capital punishment is ordered only if the crime is the rarest of rare. The CBI told court that the RG Kar incident is the rarest of rare and described it as a 'heinous' crime. So, the central agency is in favour of Roy being ordered the maximum punishment, it told the court.

The trainee doctor's rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital came to light on the morning of August 9. Based on CCTV footage, Roy, a civic volunteer in Kolkata Police, was arrested within 24 hours. Later, on the orders of the court, the investigation of the case was transferred to the CBI and the latter too identified Roy as the main accused and submitted a chargesheet in this regard.

The CBI had arrested two more persons, the then OC of Tala police station Abhijit Mondal and former principal Sandeep Ghosh, on charges of destroying evidence in this case. But both were granted bail as CBI could not submit chargesheet against them.

While Mondal was released from jail on bail, Ghosh is still behind the bars because he has been chargesheeted by CBI in a corruption case related to RG Kar Hospital. So, Ghosh is still in judicial custody. Both Ghosh and prime accused Roy are currently lodged in the Presidency Correctional Home.

The junior doctors had alleged Ghosh's involvement with Roy and had also accused the former RG Kar Hospital principal of being the mastermind of this incident. They alleged that apart from Ghosh, many others were involved in this case.

Although the CBI interrogated several people, nobody has been arrested in this case except the three. Also, CBI has not yet filed chargesheet against the former principal and cop.