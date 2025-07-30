Gaya: The parents of the victim of the infamous RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case have once again raised the demand for justice while seeking death punishment to the guilty.

They were in Gaya to perform the post-death ritual of Pind Dan. Interacting with the media, the victim’s emotional father said, “We have come to perform the ritual which she would have performed for us.”

On August 9 last year, a post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead on the third floor of the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. She was raped and then murdered. An accused, Sanjay Roy, was arrested in this case and was convicted and given life imprisonment by the Sealdah Sessions Court in January this year. However, the family of the deceased doctor wants the death penalty for him.

RG Kar Case Victim’s Parents Raise Demand For Justice (ETV Bharat)

The ritual started at Shankaracharya Math in Vishnupad Mandir premises and concluded at Vishnupad Garbhagriha, Pretshila, Akshayvat.

He alleged that the West Bengal government destroyed evidence after the incident and protected those involved in it. He said that despite the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also probing the case, they have not got justice on expected lines.

He claimed that he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah but has not got any satisfactory response. The victim’s mother while demanding death penalty for those responsible for the rape and murder of her daughter, said, “Many people are involved in the incident. We want everyone to be hanged. We will not accept any other punishment.”

The father further said that he has faith in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and added that if he takes up the matter with Modi, justice can be done in the case. The parents had come to Gaya to perform the rituals for the moksha of the departed soul that faced an untimely death.

Read More