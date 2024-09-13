ETV Bharat / state

RG Kar Case: Court Turns Down CBI Plea For Narco Test On Prime Accused

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

The arrested accused of the alleged RG Kar rape and murder case, Sanjay Roy, initially agreed to take a narcoanalysis test, but later on, he changed his mind, CBI sources said. Thereafter, the agency appealed to the city-based Sealdah court, demanding permission to conduct the test on him.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Kolkata: A local court here on Friday turned down CBI's appeal to conduct a narco analysis test on the prime accused in the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar hospital here, an officer said. The arrested accused, Sanjay Roy, denied to undergo the test, he said.

Roy had initially agreed to take the test but later changed his mind, CBI sources claimed. The central probe agency had appealed to the city-based Sealdah court, seeking permission to conduct the test on Roy.

"The accused did not agree to undergo the narco analysis test when the judge asked him about it," the officer said. The CBI was planning to conduct the narco test on Roy to cross-check his version in the case. The accused was earlier brought to the Sealdah court, where the judge spoke to him personally to find out whether he had any objection to the test.

During a narco analysis test, the drug - sodium pentothal - is injected into the body of the subject, which takes him to a hypnotic state, and his imagination is neutralised, the CBI officer said. "In most cases, the accused gives the true information," the officer said.

The CBI has already conducted a polygraph test on Roy inside the Presidency Correctional Home. Meanwhile, a CBI team on Thursday went to the RG Kar hospital, where the body of the postgraduate trainee was found on August 9, and spoke to several officers besides visiting departments as a part of its investigation. The CBI took over the case from the Kolkata Police upon directions of the Calcutta High Court.

