Eco-Friendly Startup: Nisha Singh Of MP's Rewa Turns Cow Dung To Profitable Business

Rewa: Unlike other girls of her age, Nisha Jaiswal did not wait for a job but started her own venture that too during the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the lockdown when people were losing their jobs, Nisha, a resident of Naka locality in Rewa town, was preparing for banking exams. But she did not wait for others to decide her fate and started her own venture of making decorating products from cow dung. Nisha's father is a panchayat secretary and her mother a homemaker. She has an elder sister and a brother who is a chartered accountant. After completing her school education from Central Academy School in Rewa, she did her graduation from Barkatullah University, Bhopal and started preparing for banking exams. However, as the pandemic hit, she quit her studies and decided to form a startup.

A decorative item made by Nisha (ETV Bharat)

Talking to ETV Bharat, Nisha said, "Since childhood, myself and my family have had a deep affection for cows. Cows have been reared in her family for long. During the lockdown, when I was sitting idle at home, I got the idea of ​​starting my own venture. I did some research on small businesses and came up with the idea of ​​making incense sticks from cow dung". Nisha's elder brother helped her start the venture by giving her Rs 4 lakh. Nisha started making incense sticks but her product did not perform well. But she did not give up. She then asked traders to stock her incense sticks at their shops and did not charge for it. She gave away incense sticks for free for four months and it worked.

Rakhis made of cow dung (ETV Bharat)

Nisha's market research paid off and the incense sticks finally received decent response from consumers. Her product was affordable and soon became a hit among people of the town. As the demand for her incense sticks increased in the market, Nisha gradually expanded her business. She bought an automatic machine to prepare the incense sticks in large quantities and employed a few locals. "I earn around Rs 2 lakh every year. So far, my startup has earned a profit of Rs 5 to Rs 6 lakh," she said.

Nisha has patented the fragrant incense sticks made from cow dung and named the brand 'Satwik'. The eco-friendly product is beautifully packaged and is available in different fragrances like rose, lavender, guggal, pineapple and sandalwood. Apart from fragrant incense sticks made from cow dung, she also makes products for home and office decoration. Her attractive diyas made from cow dung are used for decorating houses during Diwali. She makes several such products including eco-friendly rakhis. Now the youngster aspires to sell her products on online commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.