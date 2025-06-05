ETV Bharat / state

Seven Killed As Cement Sheet Laden Truck Overturns On Auto-Rickshaw In MP's Rewa

The auto-rickshaw was enroute to Mauganj from Prayagraj when the truck overturned on it near Rewa.

Seven persons were killed after a cement sheet-laden truck overturned on the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling near Sohagi hill in Rewa district on Thursday.
The truck that overturned on the auto-rickshaw (ETV Bharat)
Rewa: Seven persons were killed after a cement sheet-laden truck overturned on the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling near Sohagi hill in Rewa district on Thursday.

The auto-rickshaw was enroute to Mauganj from Prayagraj when the truck overturned on it near Rewa. The deceased belonged to the same family and were residents of Naigadhi in Mauganj district. They had gone to Prayagraj in the three-wheeler and were returning home when the incident occurred near Sohagi hill.

As soon as the truck overturned on the auto-rickshaw, passersby rushed to the rescue of the victims. Personnel from Sohagi police station too reached the spot. While four passengers died on the spot, two died enroute to the hospital and another during treatment. Three others sustained injuries in the mishap.

Seven persons were killed after a cement sheet-laden truck overturned on the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling near Sohagi hill in Rewa district on Thursday.
The ill-fated auto-rickshaw (ETV Bharat)

The deceased were identified as Hiralal Jaiswal (65), Ramjeet Jaiswal (38), Pinky Jaiswal (35), Anvika Jaiswal (8), Manvi Jaiswal (7), Arvind Jaiswal (6) and Saurabh Jaiswal (12).

Additional SP Vivek Lal said the three-wheeler was carrying 10 passengers. "A truck loaded with cement sheets overturned on the auto-rickshaw. Seven passengers in the three-wheeler died while three who sustained injuries are being treat at the hospital. The truck driver was also injured in the accident and were trying to ascertain where has he been admitted," he said.

Seven persons were killed after a cement sheet-laden truck overturned on the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling near Sohagi hill in Rewa district on Thursday
The truck after the mishap (ETV Bharat)

A case has been registered and the circumstances that led to the mishap are being ascertained, said police.

