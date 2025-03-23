Freedom Fighters' Families Honoured On Martyr's Day in Jaipur

Jaipur: Families of freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the nation between 1857 and 1947 were honoured by Bharat Seva Sansthan at a function to mark Martyr's Day here on Sunday.

Addressing the families of the martyrs, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that from 1857 to 1947, lakhs of people sacrificed their lives for the country. "The path chosen by the revolutionaries was not easy. They did not know whether they would get Independence during their lifetime or not. But they sacrificed their lives for the cause," he said.

Gehlot said the present generation is either unaware or oblivious of the contribution of the revolutionaries in the freedom struggle. "The reason behind installing pictures and statues of martyrs is to inspire the present generation and make them aware of the sacrifices of freedom fighters," he said. The former Chief Minister said the scourge of untouchability still exists in the country and this is not what the freedom fighters had envisaged. "We all have to unite and get rid of this disease," he said, adding the revolutionaries had never also envisioned a divide between communities. "We must unite for a better tomorrow," he said. The former Chief Minister said the need of the hour is for people of all faiths to unite and work for the country's progress.

On the occasion, the family members of Jhansi's Rani Lakshmibai, Sukhdev, Rajguru and Ashfaqulla Khan were present. However, no one from the family of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh attended the programme. Artistes from various schools and institutions danced to the tunes of patriotic songs at the event.