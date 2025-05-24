ETV Bharat / state

Reviving Vanishing Traditions: Kerala IAS Officer's Mission To Preserve Tamil Folk Arts

By R Sivakumar

Madurai: An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in Tamil Nadu has gone above and beyond his expected duties to turn his ancestral home into a community centre where each summer he trains hundreds of students in diverse skills.

The silent revolution is happening in Thiruvathavur, near the temple town of Madurai, the birthplace of saint-poet Manikkavasagar, where M G Rajamanickam passionately works to revive the vanishing folk arts of Tamil Nadu.

Currently serving as the Secretary in Kerala's Revenue (Devaswom) department, each summer, Rajamanickam throws his ancestral home open in Tamil Nadu for over 1,000 rural students who benefit from free training camps in 14 diverse skills, ranging from traditional embroidery and Bharatanatyam to contemporary painting and parai drumming.

Among these efforts, his commitment to reviving "Marakkal Attam," a traditional stilt-walking performance art lurching on the brink of extinction, stands out.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Rajamanickam described his efforts as "responsibility" towards the next generation. "If we fail to pass on our folk arts to the next generation, we risk erasing a piece of who we are. This isn’t about nostalgia; it’s about responsibility," he said.

Widely respected in Kerala for his eco-restoration and citizen engagement projects, including 'Ente Kulam Ernakulam' for pond conservation and 'Anbodu Kochi' for disaster relief, the 2008-batch IAS officer is now channelling his dedication towards his home state.

Through 'Arivagam', a learning and resource centre he established in memory of his father, his ancestral home now serves as a library and coaching centre for students aspiring to crack competitive exams like Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), with six of its trainees already securing government positions.

However, Rajamanickam's vision extends beyond academic achievements. "Our heritage arts are our identity," he says. "If they disappear, so do parts of our history. Marakkaal aattam is one such art. We're bringing it back—not just to preserve it, but to inspire."