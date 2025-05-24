Reviving Vanishing Traditions: Kerala IAS Officer's Mission To Preserve Tamil Folk Arts

By R Sivakumar
Madurai: An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in Tamil Nadu has gone above and beyond his expected duties to turn his ancestral home into a community centre where each summer he trains hundreds of students in diverse skills.
The silent revolution is happening in Thiruvathavur, near the temple town of Madurai, the birthplace of saint-poet Manikkavasagar, where M G Rajamanickam passionately works to revive the vanishing folk arts of Tamil Nadu.
Currently serving as the Secretary in Kerala's Revenue (Devaswom) department, each summer, Rajamanickam throws his ancestral home open in Tamil Nadu for over 1,000 rural students who benefit from free training camps in 14 diverse skills, ranging from traditional embroidery and Bharatanatyam to contemporary painting and parai drumming.
Among these efforts, his commitment to reviving "Marakkal Attam," a traditional stilt-walking performance art lurching on the brink of extinction, stands out.
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Rajamanickam described his efforts as "responsibility" towards the next generation. "If we fail to pass on our folk arts to the next generation, we risk erasing a piece of who we are. This isn’t about nostalgia; it’s about responsibility," he said.
Widely respected in Kerala for his eco-restoration and citizen engagement projects, including 'Ente Kulam Ernakulam' for pond conservation and 'Anbodu Kochi' for disaster relief, the 2008-batch IAS officer is now channelling his dedication towards his home state.
Through 'Arivagam', a learning and resource centre he established in memory of his father, his ancestral home now serves as a library and coaching centre for students aspiring to crack competitive exams like Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), with six of its trainees already securing government positions.
However, Rajamanickam's vision extends beyond academic achievements. "Our heritage arts are our identity," he says. "If they disappear, so do parts of our history. Marakkaal aattam is one such art. We're bringing it back—not just to preserve it, but to inspire."
In collaboration with local schools and cultural experts, the annual summer camp now offers training in a wide array of folk arts, including stilt-walking (marakkal aattam), karagam (balancing dance), oyilattam (group dance), parai drumming, and kolattam (stick dance), alongside classical arts like Bharatanatyam and practical skills such as typing, tailoring, and embroidery.
Held within the premises of the Manikkavasagar Temple and the Arivagam training centre, the camp has witnessed a remarkable surge in participation, growing from 520 students in its inaugural year to over 1,150 this summer. Notably, each discipline is taught by specialised instructors.
Historically, marakkal aattam held practical significance beyond mere entertainment, serving as a means for ancient communities to navigate flooded rivers and marshlands using stilts. Over time, it evolved into a cherished folk performance at temple festivals across regions like Madurai, Salem, and Thanjavur.
Umesh, founder of the Madurai School of Drama and an expert in the art form, said: “It’s a tool for focus and balance. Students not only learn the technique of stilt-walking but also develop coordination, confidence, and creativity.” Currently, nearly 40 students are immersed in learning marakkal aattam, with some progressing to advanced elements incorporating silambam (stick martial art), sword-twirling, and rhythmic drumming.
The camp adopts a holistic approach, prioritising the well-being of its students by providing traditional and nutritious snacks daily.
Remarkably, even while pursuing advanced environmental studies as a Hubert H. Humphrey Fellow at Cornell University in the US, Rajamanickam remains actively involved in coordinating the program remotely, offering continuous guidance and encouragement to both teachers and students.
Venba, a Class Nine student from Othakadai town, who attends the program, said, “Marakkal aattam has helped me stay focused and calm. I feel proud to be part of something that brings our old arts back to life.”
Nishanth, another student, said, “This is my second year. I’ve made so many friends and learned parai drumming and bamboo twirling. It's a new world.”
All participants receive certificates, with exceptional performers will be felicitated in a community celebration in early June.