Reviving Reading Culture In Ladakh: Himalayan Writers' Conclave Sparks Crucial Debate

Leh: The Department of Information and Public Relations, Ladakh, on Monday organised the Himalayan Writers’ Conclave, bringing together around 50 writers and poets from the region and across states like Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.
The event also featured the launch of ‘Biography of Geshe Ishey Thabkas’ by Dr. Jamyang Gyaltson, a renowned writer and scholar.
Adv. Tashi Gyaltson, Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh, was the chief guest on the occasion. While addressing the gathering, he emphasised the need to cultivate a culture of reading in Ladakh.
“We have talented writers, but we do not have the readers, and they don’t receive the recognition they deserve. We must revive the culture of both reading and listening,” he said. “Many local authors face difficulties publishing due to limited readership and low sales, leading to financial losses. Moreover, we can take the Ladakh Literature Festival at the national and international level,” he said.
Adv Tashi suggested that engaging more youth was essential to instilling reading habits, noting that while students do visit libraries, they often do so solely for academic purposes, not for the enjoyment of reading. “In Nubra (Sumoor), we have set up street public libraries in several spots to provide spaces where children and community members can gather to read. These libraries offer a selection of notable works by Ladakhi scholars.”
Commissioner Secretary of Social Welfare and Tribal Affairs, Ladakh, Padma Angmo, who was Guest of Honour, congratulated the department. She emphasised the foundational role of writing in all forms of art and highlighted the need for Ladakh's rich heritage and culture to transcend language barriers.
“I could appreciate the nuances of the saga Gyalam Kesar, and I’m sure Ladakh has many more stories that deserve to be translated and shared across India so everyone can understand and cherish them,” she said while reflecting on her own experience.
Angmo suggested that converting these stories into films could help Ladakhi culture reach a broader audience, especially with the accessibility of OTT platforms, digital media, and YouTube.
“I hope that next year, the Information Department hosts a Ladakh literature festival on the scale of the Jaipur Literature Festival, where we can bring together writers, filmmakers, musicians, and theatre artists to celebrate and promote Ladakhi stories. Convergence between different fields of art, be it theatre, films, folksongs, and writers, we need to bring all of them together so that we can reach out to a wider audience,” she said.
Earlier, the Administrative Secretary Vikram Singh Malik said, “I hope that during the panel discussion, we all shall have a great exchange of knowledge and ideas and further enrich our lives.”
Additionally, a theatrical performance by the Ladakh Theatre Organisation (LTO), directed by Mipham Otsal, was presented. The performance was inspired by the life and legacy of the late historian and scholar, Tashi Rabgais.
The event featured four sessions, covering topics such as Preserving Ladakh’s Cultural Heritage in the Face of Modernisation, Echoes of the Himalayas: Narrating Nature, Culture, and Heritage, Mountain Mysticism and Spirituality in Himalayan Literature, and The Growth of Writers in Ladakh.
Joint Director of DIPR Ladakh, Imteeaz Ahmed Kacho, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants. He shared that the conclave’s primary aim was to bring together writers and literature from the Himalayan states onto a common platform, fostering an exchange of ideas around culture and heritage. "This gathering allows us to see that, despite differences, we all share similar values—love, culture, and humanity,” he said. “Though separated by mountains and diverse beliefs, at our core, it’s all about humanity.”
“This is just the beginning; we plan to organise a similar event in Kargil to continue these meaningful exchanges,” he added.
