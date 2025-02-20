Women Farmers Paint Ladakh's Lands Green, Go Organic & Become Drivers Of Change

Leh, Ladakh : Ladakh’s farmwomen nurture their lands like they take care of their families. After men migrated in search of better opportunities, women took over the reins of farming - from sowing to plowing, planting to harvesting — not only to reap the benefit but also keep Ladakh’s agricultural traditions alive. However, with declining interest in farming and the growing influence of commercial food markets, their work is becoming increasingly difficult.

To provide them support, revive traditional crops, and promote sustainable agriculture in Ladakh, Tsetan Dorjay from Nubra Valley started Siachen Naturals, a venture with a mission to ensure that Ladakh’s rich agricultural heritage sustains in a vibrant way.

Currently, Siachen Naturals is working with around 30 farmers, that includes two SHGs from village Aranoo and they are all women. It provides women farmers with a stable source of income, reducing their dependence on middlemen and external markets ensuring that they get fair prices for their produce.

"I initially tried to start a business by adding value to farm produce, but at that time, I lacked the necessary knowledge to run a business successfully. To gain the right skills, I pursued a Naropa Fellowship in entrepreneurship and leadership, which helped me shape my vision for Siachen Naturals,” explains Dorjay.

Tsetan Dorjay with women farmers in Ladakh (Jayush Nema)

"But my goal was to support and empower these women, ensuring they receive the respect, recognition, and financial independence they deserve. If we want to preserve the future of traditional Ladakhi farming, we must stand by them, provide sustainable solutions, and create opportunities that help them continue their invaluable work,” Tsetan says.

How was Siachen Naturals Born

It all started when Dorjay returned to his village and spent three years farming alongside his mother and other villagers. He realised the struggles of local farmers and the need for better solutions. Be it declining interest in agriculture, limited markets for local produce or the influx of commercial and imported food, he wanted to create a business that not only provided a sustainable livelihood for local farmers but also preserved Ladakh’s indigenous crops and farming traditions. “Initially, I started with a few small products like barley soups and barley porridge, but over time we expanded into a wide range of traditional Ladakhi food products, all made with locally sourced ingredients.”

The entrepreneur feels agricultural practice in Ladakh is declining at an alarming rate. Many young people are moving away from farming due to limited market opportunities, climate change, and the attraction of government jobs. If this trend continues, there is a major risk of losing traditional knowledge, local food security, and self-sufficiency. "At such a juncture, Siachen Naturals creates economic value for farming and encourages the younger generation to take pride in their agricultural heritage.”

Tsetan Dorjay with women farmers in Ladakh (Jigmet Kungyam)

Range of Local and Authentic Products

While talking about the range of products Siachen Naturals deals with, he says, “We produce traditional Ladakhi foods such as seabuckthorn and apricot juice, jam, and pulp, as well as barley soups and porridge. Our barley soups are infused with locally grown herbs, dried onions, and garlic from the Siachen Valley. Our target audience includes health-conscious consumers, people interested in organic and sustainable food, and tourists looking for authentic local products”.

He adds, “The herbs we use in our products are wild caraway, wild nettle, and wild chives—herbs that have been an essential part of Ladakhi cuisine and traditional medicine for generations. These herbs are not cultivated, they grow only in the wild, and we carefully forage them.”

Foraging has always been an age-old and important practice in Ladakh, requiring deep knowledge of plant identification, harvesting seasons, and sustainable collection methods. However, this knowledge is fading with each passing generation. Dorjay says, “Young people today are increasingly disconnected from these traditional practices, and if we don’t recognize the value of these herbs, the skills and wisdom of foraging will be lost. By incorporating these herbs into our products, we aim to preserve both their significance and the traditional knowledge associated with them, ensuring that this heritage continues for future generations.”

While working in SECMOL, Dorjay says, he learnt a simple but powerful lesson: Don't be a job seeker, be a job creator. "I followed that. Instead of waiting for a job, I believe young people should focus on solving problems that Ladakh faces like environmental issues to dependence on external markets. And all these can be solved through innovation and entrepreneurship. Ladakh needs people who are willing to create opportunities, build businesses, and work towards self-sufficiency. If we want a sustainable and thriving future, we must take responsibility and start building solutions ourselves.”

His vision for Siachen Naturals includes making it a model for sustainable agriculture in Ladakh and beyond. Expansion of the network of farmers, introducing more indigenous crops, and developing a wider range of natural products are top priorities for Siachen Naturals right now, adds the 'farmpreneur.'

"For now it's mostly about buying the produce from farmwomen, but in future, we look at bringing back all the seeds which have been lost and cultivate at a larger scale," expresses Dorjay, who was a part of Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), where he learned about Ladakhi culture and sustainability.

He also worked with Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) on the Ice Stupa project that led him to gain hands-on experience in environmental and social impact work. He tried his hands at Snow Leopard Conservancy Trust India, which focuses on conservation and community-based initiatives.

Dorjay hopes Siachen Naturals to inspire young entrepreneurs in Ladakh to look at farming and food production as viable career options. "We are also working towards getting organic recognition for all villages in the Siachen belt, starting with Aranoo, so that Ladakh’s agricultural heritage is preserved and valued globally,” he says assertively, adding, "The journey I took was not easy, but fulfilling because it allows me to work on something I truly believe in."