Tribals' Revenge Attack Turns Ugly In MP's Mauganj: ASI Killed, Hostage Beaten To Death; Police Officials, Tehsildar Held Captive

Rewa: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police was killed, and several other officials were injured and held hostage in an attack by tribals when police raided the village to investigate a case of kidnapping and murder in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district on Saturday.

A team of police and district administration officials visited the Gadra village under Shahpur police station area after it was alleged that the tribals had beaten a youth to death after kidnapping him.

As soon as the police team reached the village, they were attacked, pelted with stones, and held hostage. ASI Ramcharan Gautam (54), among other officials, suffered serious head injuries. The officer was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police officers at the scene (ETV Bharat)

Revenge after tribals claimed accident was planned murder

The Kol tribals alleged that two months ago, a youth had killed their family member, but the police did not take any action. Following this, the tribals took matters into their own hands and abducted the youth allegedly involved in the death.

As per local inputs, the Dwivedi family of Gadra village had sold their land to Ashok Kol. Two months ago, Ashok died after his bike collided with a buffalo. The police registered a case and got the post-mortem done. The autopsy report confirmed the death was due to an accident.

However, the Kols accused Sunny Dwivedi of murdering him in a planned manner. After which the police officials got the matter investigated by an officer of the rank of Additional SP. However, the investigation yet again found that Ashok had died due to an accident.

The crime scene (ETV Bharat)

Enraged, Kols on Saturday noon abducted Sunny Dwivedi, who had gone to Ashok's shop to buy goods. The people of the tribal family took Sunny hostage at the grocery store. When Sunny's family came to know about this, they went to talk to the tribal family but were chased away by them.

After Dwivedis informed the police, Tehsildar Kumre Lal Panika, SDPO Ankita Sulya, Shahpur police station in-charge Sandeep Bhartiya, two ASIs and other police personnel reached the spot.

Hostage youth was 'beaten to death'

The police team found out that the hostage youth, Sunny, had been allegedly beaten to death, as they found his body in one of the houses. During the investigation, police detained two tribal youths, after which the crowd became furious and attacked the police team by pelting stones at them. The tribals even held the team, including the Tehsildar, SDPO and 10 other police personnel hostage. During this attack, ASI Gautam succumbed to his injuries.

DIG Saket Prakash Pandey said the people of the tribal community pelted stones in which the ASI died while the Tehsildar, SDPO and other police personnel were seriously injured.

"Two months ago, a tribal died in a road accident, after which the family accused Sunny Dwivedi of the village of murder. The body of the same youth has been found in the tribal settlement. The tribals were accused of taking him hostage. The police were informed about the incident. The tribals pelted stones at the police who reached the spot and seriously injured them," he said.

DIG Pandey, along with other police officers and officials of the administration, reached the spot. Given the uproar, the police imposed Section 144 in the entire village, and a heavy police force was deployed on the spot.

Congress targets BJP Govt

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari targeted the BJP government over the situation.

Screengrab of MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari's post on X (X@jitupatwari)

In a post on his X handle, he tagged PM Modi and MP CM Mohan Yadav and wrote, "A youth was held hostage and beaten in Gadra village of Shahpur police station area in Mauganj district! ASI has died in the attack on the police team that reached the spot! Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ji, in the law and order of MP which has become worse than jungle raj, now even the police is not safe! If you are sure even after getting the title of the most unsuccessful Home Minister, then the people of MP are at the mercy of God! Strict action should be taken against the culprits responsible for this tragic incident! The government should also present a detailed action plan in the assembly to control unbridled crimes and criminals!"