ETV Bharat / state

Revanth Reddy Urges IT Firms To Offer Work From Home As Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed IT companies in the city to consider allowing employees to work from home in view of continuous heavy rains and the risk of flooding.

The CM instructed IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Sanjay Kumar, the IT Secretary, and the Commissioner of Police to hold talks with companies on implementing the measure. He said schools and colleges may be given holidays depending on the intensity of the rains.

Reviewing the situation, Reddy called for all departments to remain on high alert for the next 72 hours, with special focus on low-lying areas. Officials have been told to closely monitor such areas, issue timely warnings, and ensure that any incident is immediately reported to the control room to prevent loss of life or property.

He ordered cancellation of all staff leaves, ensuring 24-hour departmental availability, and directed Hyderabad police to restrict public access to waterlogged locations where levels have reached the danger mark. For traffic management in all three commissionerates, law and order police have been asked to extend support.