Revanth Reddy Following In Footsteps of KCR: Kishan Reddy

G Kishan Reddy alleged Revanth Reddy is following in the footsteps of his predecessor KCR in making false claims.

File photo of Revanth Reddy (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 37 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is following in the footsteps of his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao in making false claims, governance and others, alleged Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday. The style of functioning, "loot" and provocative speeches of Revanth Reddy is the same as that of KCR, he said.

Revanth Reddy, who is campaigning in poll-bound Maharashtra, claims that his government has filled up job vacancies in the state, but the Congress regime had not issued any notification for fresh recruitment after coming to power last year, he said. Speaking on the farmers issue, the Telangana BJP president said both BRS and Congress governments have failed in procuring paddy from ryots though the Centre provides funds for purchasing the grains.

The promises of Congress to farmers, including investment support scheme, financial assistance to tenant farmers and agriculture workers remain unfulfilled, Kishan Reddy alleged. The Congress has "weakened the police" and there have been a series of attacks on temples in Hyderabad of late. The police transfers, including that of police commissioner, were made in Hyderabad on the "orders of Majlis party (AIMIM), Rahul Gandhi", he said.

What the police and the chief minister are doing when many temples have come under attack in the state capital, he asked. The Congress government would soon be completing one year in office but all its promises had been broken, he claimed. Referring to the state government's plans to rejuvenate the highly-polluted Musi river that flows through Hyderabad, Kishan Reddy said the BJP is not opposed to cleaning the river but stands against any demolition of houses of poor on the river banks.

He said BJP leaders would stay in poor people's houses near Musi on Saturday night in solidarity.

TAGGED:

REVANTH REDDY KCR KISHAN REDDY

