Returning Home With Ration, Three Villagers Killed In Tractor Trolley Accident In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur: In a tragic road accident reported from Chhattisgarh, three villagers died while 22 others were injured in a tractor trolley accident while returning home after getting ration from a far off place in Narayanpur district on Wednesday evening.

It is learnt that the 25 villagers from Irpanar village of Kodoli Gram Panchayat had gone to the government ration shop in Orchha—thirty kilometers away in a tractor to get government ration.

While returning home in the tractor late in the evening with ration, the vehicle lost control and overturned near Madhonar village as per an official. In the accident three villagers including two women died on the spot after being crushed by the tractor while 22 others were injured.

After receiving information about the accident, the people nearby informed 108 Sanjeevani Express after which an 108 ambulance reached the spot and the injured were taken to the nearest community health center Chhote Dongar for treatment. Three grievously injured villagers have been referred to Narayanpur District Hospital for better treatment.

The accident has highlighted the predicament of availing ration from a distant ration store. Getting government ration material is no less than a challenge for the residents of Narayanpur district. Being a Naxal-affected area, ration shops of dozens of gram panchayats have been established in Orchha block headquarters. Many villagers have to travel a distance of 40 kilometers or more to get ration.