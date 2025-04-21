ETV Bharat / state

Returning Home From Wedding, 6 Of A Family Die In Madhya Pradesh Jeep Accident After Driver Dozes Off

Returning Home From Wedding, 6 Of A Family Die In Madhya Pradesh Jeep Accident After Driver Dozes Off ( ETV Bharat )

Raisen: In a horrific road mishap reported from Madhya Pradesh, six members of the same family returning home from a wedding ceremony died while a to-be bride and groom were injured in a jeep accident in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen on Monday morning.

The accident took place at around 4 AM near Bandar Wali Pulya on Bhopal-Jabalpur Road where the speeding jeep collided with a culvert and fell into a ditch, SP Pankaj Kumar Pandey said.

"The jeep first collided with the culvert and then fell into a ditch about 10 feet below. Two women, one girl and three men died in the incident. The accident probably happened due to the driver falling asleep."

Additional Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Kharpure said that a total of nine people of the Kholwal family were traveling in the jeep while returning home after attending a wedding ceremony in Patna.