Returning Home From Wedding, 6 Of A Family Die In Madhya Pradesh Jeep Accident After Driver Dozes Off

Raisen: In a horrific road mishap reported from Madhya Pradesh, six members of the same family returning home from a wedding ceremony died while a to-be bride and groom were injured in a jeep accident in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen on Monday morning.
The accident took place at around 4 AM near Bandar Wali Pulya on Bhopal-Jabalpur Road where the speeding jeep collided with a culvert and fell into a ditch, SP Pankaj Kumar Pandey said.
"The jeep first collided with the culvert and then fell into a ditch about 10 feet below. Two women, one girl and three men died in the incident. The accident probably happened due to the driver falling asleep."
Additional Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Kharpure said that a total of nine people of the Kholwal family were traveling in the jeep while returning home after attending a wedding ceremony in Patna.
It is believed that the driver dozed off on Bhopal-Jabalpur Road and lost control over the vehicle leading to the horrific accident.
The deceased include Chanda Devi, Mohanlal, Narendra, Sarita, Tasveer, Chinu and driver Sunil as per officials. The injured have been identified as Deepak, son of Balram Chopra, Ravi Khelwal, son of Bhagirath and Sangeeta. It is learnt that Deepak and Sangeeta were scheduled to get married in Maheshwar today only.
SP Kamlesh Kumar said that all are residents of Indore adding three people injured in the incident have been admitted to Raisen District Hospital.
