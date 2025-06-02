Returning Home From Temple, BJP Leader Stabbed To Death In Rajasthan

Jhalawar: A BJP leader was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants while returning home from the temple in Rajasthan's Jhalawar on Monday. The slain has been identified as Surendra Mewada.

The incident took place at Mandawar village under Mandawar police station limits. Surendra's son, Abhishek Mewada said that his father went to Balaji temple for darshan as usual, but was attacked by the assailants while returning home leading to his death.

It is learnt that Surendra was seriously injured in the attack. Locals present at the spot immediately informed the family, which took him to the district hospital, where he died during treatment.

Sub Inspector Ishak Mohammad of Mandawar police station said that some suspicious youths have been detained in the case and their interrogation is going on. He said that every aspect of the incident is being investigated thoroughly.

It is worth noting that Surendra Mewada's name has been associated with the famous Sattu Chaudhary murder case in 2012. It was not immediately clear whether Surendra's murder was linked to the Sattu Chaudhary murder case.

A heavy police force has been deployed in the area to prevent any law and order situation. Police have launched a massive manhunt to nab the assailants even as the motive of the murder is also being probed.