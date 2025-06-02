ETV Bharat / state

Returning Home From Temple, BJP Leader Stabbed To Death In Rajasthan

Surendra Mewada was stabbed by assailants while returning home from Balaji temple leading to his death.

Police personnel on standby after BJP leader's murder in Jhalawar, Rajasthan
Police personnel on standby after BJP leader's murder in Jhalawar, Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 2, 2025 at 1:34 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jhalawar: A BJP leader was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants while returning home from the temple in Rajasthan's Jhalawar on Monday. The slain has been identified as Surendra Mewada.

The incident took place at Mandawar village under Mandawar police station limits. Surendra's son, Abhishek Mewada said that his father went to Balaji temple for darshan as usual, but was attacked by the assailants while returning home leading to his death.

It is learnt that Surendra was seriously injured in the attack. Locals present at the spot immediately informed the family, which took him to the district hospital, where he died during treatment.

Sub Inspector Ishak Mohammad of Mandawar police station said that some suspicious youths have been detained in the case and their interrogation is going on. He said that every aspect of the incident is being investigated thoroughly.

It is worth noting that Surendra Mewada's name has been associated with the famous Sattu Chaudhary murder case in 2012. It was not immediately clear whether Surendra's murder was linked to the Sattu Chaudhary murder case.

A heavy police force has been deployed in the area to prevent any law and order situation. Police have launched a massive manhunt to nab the assailants even as the motive of the murder is also being probed.

Read More:

  1. Rajasthan Teen Boy Kidnapped, Family Finds Note Stating He Has Been Killed
  2. Girl Child Killed, Body Hidden In Cupboard In Rajasthan's Baran

Jhalawar: A BJP leader was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants while returning home from the temple in Rajasthan's Jhalawar on Monday. The slain has been identified as Surendra Mewada.

The incident took place at Mandawar village under Mandawar police station limits. Surendra's son, Abhishek Mewada said that his father went to Balaji temple for darshan as usual, but was attacked by the assailants while returning home leading to his death.

It is learnt that Surendra was seriously injured in the attack. Locals present at the spot immediately informed the family, which took him to the district hospital, where he died during treatment.

Sub Inspector Ishak Mohammad of Mandawar police station said that some suspicious youths have been detained in the case and their interrogation is going on. He said that every aspect of the incident is being investigated thoroughly.

It is worth noting that Surendra Mewada's name has been associated with the famous Sattu Chaudhary murder case in 2012. It was not immediately clear whether Surendra's murder was linked to the Sattu Chaudhary murder case.

A heavy police force has been deployed in the area to prevent any law and order situation. Police have launched a massive manhunt to nab the assailants even as the motive of the murder is also being probed.

Read More:

  1. Rajasthan Teen Boy Kidnapped, Family Finds Note Stating He Has Been Killed
  2. Girl Child Killed, Body Hidden In Cupboard In Rajasthan's Baran

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SURENDRA MEWARASATTU CHOUDHARY CASEBJP LEADER MURDERBJP LEADER MURDER RAJASTHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.