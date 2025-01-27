Returning Home From Maha Kumbh, Four Members Of Delhi Family Killed In Car Accident In Uttar Pradesh

Agra: In a horrific road accident reported from Uttar Pradesh, four members of the same family, returning from the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, were killed after their car jumped over the divider before rammed into a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Fatehabad late Sunday night.

ACP Fatehabad Amardeep Lal said that the accident took place at km number 31 of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway at around 1 am. The driver of the speeding car lost control on the vehicle, which jumped the divider and collided with a speeding truck in the other lane, Lal said.

In the accident, Om Prakash Arya, a resident of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, his wife Purnima, daughter Ahana (12) and son Vinayak (4) were all killed due to the impact of the collision. The car was completely wrecked in the mishap. Lal said that the family was returning home from the Maha Kumbh when the accident took place.

A crowd of people gathered after the accident. On receiving the information, Fatehabad police station reached the spot. Police got the bodies trapped in the car out with great difficulty.

The police have sent the bodies to SN Medical College for postmortem. The bodies will be handed over to the relatives after medico-legal formalities.

ACP Fatehabad said that after the accident, a traffic gridlock was created in one lane on the expressway due to both the damaged vehicles. Both the vehicles were moved aside and traffic was restored by the police.