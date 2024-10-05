ETV Bharat / state

Returning Home From Engagement, Three Killed, 6 Injured In Rajasthan Road Accident

The occupants were traveling from an engagement from Barmer towards Jaisalmer when the tempo rammed a parked tractor and overturned after veering from the road.

Survivor Ehsan talks to the media after Barmer road accident
Survivor Ehsan talks to the media after Barmer road accident (ETV Bharat)

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): In a tragic incident, three people died while seven others were injured in a collision between a travel tempo and a tractor while they were returning from an engagement on Friday night in Khodal of Shiv area situated on the border of Barmer district of Rajasthan, officials said.

Ehsan, one of the travelers, said that they had gone to Barmer on Friday for the engagement of Alabchaya Khan's son. While returning from Barmer towards Jaisalmer, the driver of the tempo collided with a tractor trolley parked on the roadside in Shiv Thana area. The tempo veered from the road and overturned. The passersby rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation and took out the occupants by breaking the glass windows of the vehicle. The injured were taken to Jaisalmer Hospital for treatment.

Sixty-five-year-old Haji Mohammad Hanif and 65-year-old Haji Ala Bachaya, residents of Jaisalmer, died on the spot in the accident, while 50-year-old woman Dheli Devi, resident of Barmer, standing near the tractor also succumbed. Babu Khan, Asraf Khan, Mehboob Khan, Akbar Ali, Sajan Ali and Ratu Khan and another unidentified person were injured in the accident. All the injured are residents of Jaisalmer. Three seriously injured have been referred to Jodhpur.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known. Police are investigating the case while further proceedings are underway.

