Returning Home From Court, Lawyer Killed In Horrific Hit-And-Run Accident In Delhi

New Delhi: In a horrific hit-and-run accident reported from Delhi, a motorcycle-riding lawyer was mowed down by an unknown vehicle near Murga Mandi in Ghazipur area of East Delhi on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Mithilesh Choubey. Mithilesh was originally from Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh and used to practice as a lawyer in Karkardooma Court of Delhi. He lived with his family in a rented house in GD Colony of Mayur Vihar Phase 3.

A police official said that Choubey was returning home from court on his bike at around 11 pm on Wednesday night when an unknown vehicle hit his bike near Ghazipur Murga Mandi. As soon as the collision took place, Mithilesh fell on the road and the vehicle crushed him leading to his on the spot death.

As soon as the police received information about the incident, a team of police rushed to the spot and took the body into custody and sent it to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for post-mortem. The CCTV footage of the area is being examined so that the unknown vehicle can be identified. Delhi Police have registered a case into the incident and launched an investigation into the incident.

The deceased is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.