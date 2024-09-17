ETV Bharat / state

Returning Home After Grazing Goats, 14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Gangraped In Moving Car In Bihar

Saharsa (Bihar): A 14-year-old girl in Saharsa district of Bihar has accused two boys of gangraping her in a moving car. The girl's family has lodged a complaint against both the accused in Sadar police station.

The alleged sexual assault is believed to have taken place on September 14.

'Gang-raped In A Moving Car': In her statement to the police, the girl from Sadar police station area told police that on September 14, she was returning home after grazing goats when a car stopped near her and the two accused asked her to get inside the car. When she refused, they forcibly made her sit in the car and drove away, the girl said. She said that the two accused took her around Bariahi market and gangraped her, while a third youth drove the car.

Accused Played Loud Music Inside Car: The accused also played loud music inside the car so that her screams do not reach the locals, the girl said adding the accused also threatened her to keep quiet.