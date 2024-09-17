ETV Bharat / state

Returning Home After Grazing Goats, 14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Gangraped In Moving Car In Bihar

In her complaint lodged with the concerned police station, the girl said that on September 14 while she was returning home after grazing goats, three car borne accused kidnapped her and drove away. While two accused gangraped her, the third accused drove the car around Bariahi market. The girl said that the accused also played loud music inside the car so that her screams did not alert the locals. Police have detained one suspect for questioning.

Saharsa (Bihar): A 14-year-old girl in Saharsa district of Bihar has accused two boys of gangraping her in a moving car. The girl's family has lodged a complaint against both the accused in Sadar police station.

The alleged sexual assault is believed to have taken place on September 14.

'Gang-raped In A Moving Car': In her statement to the police, the girl from Sadar police station area told police that on September 14, she was returning home after grazing goats when a car stopped near her and the two accused asked her to get inside the car. When she refused, they forcibly made her sit in the car and drove away, the girl said. She said that the two accused took her around Bariahi market and gangraped her, while a third youth drove the car.

Accused Played Loud Music Inside Car: The accused also played loud music inside the car so that her screams do not reach the locals, the girl said adding the accused also threatened her to keep quiet.

According to the girl's aunt, when the girl screamed, the accused slapped her, bit her body and also tore her clothes. "Somehow she returned home. She did not tell us anything initially, but when asked repeatedly, she finally narrated her ordeal," the girl's aunt said

Case Registered: Sadar SHO Subodh Kumar said that following a complaint by the family, an FIR has been registered and the victim has been sent to the hospital for medical examination. One suspect has been taken into custody for questioning and the accused will be arrested soon, the SHO said.

TAGGED:

SAHARSA MINOR GIRL GANG RAPESAHARSA RAPE CASEUTTAR PRADESH GANGRAPEGANGRAPED AFTER GRAZING GOATS

