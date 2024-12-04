ETV Bharat / state

Returning From Wedding, Three Of Family Killed In Car-Truck Collision On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway In Gujarat

Nadiad: In a horrific road accident reported from Gujarat, three members of a family returning from a wedding died while two others were injured after their car collided with a truck reportedly due to a tyre burst on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway late on Tuesday night.

The mishap unfolded near Nadiad on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway. According to the police, the tyre of the speeding car burst near Bilodara Bridge near Nadiad on the expressway after which the car jumped the divider and collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. Three people traveling in the car died on the spot in the accident as per police while two others were injured. The injured have been admitted to the Civil Hospital in Nadiad for treatment.

Sources said that the family were returning from a wedding in Rajasthan when the accident happened. According to police inspector VB Desai, the deceased include two men and a woman.