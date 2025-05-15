ETV Bharat / state

Returning From Wedding, Five Of Family Killed In Hit-and-run Accident In Uttar Pradesh

Balrampur: In a tragic road mishap reported from Uttar Pradesh, five members of the same family died while eight others were injured in a hit-and-run accident while returning from a wedding in Balrampur district of the state on Wednesday night.

The horrific accident took place on the Balrampur-Bahraich national highway of the district.

According to officials, the victims, who are said to be residents of Bhuluhia village, were returning from the wedding procession in a car late on Wednesday night. A speeding truck hit the car near Chakwa village of Dehat police station leading to the on spot death of five family members, officials said adding eight others were grievously injured in the accident.