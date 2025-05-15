ETV Bharat / state

Returning From Wedding, Five Of Family Killed In Hit-and-run Accident In Uttar Pradesh

The accident took place near Chakwa village on the Balrampur-Bahraich national highway where the speeding truck rammed the car.

The wrecked car in hit-and-run accident in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh
The wrecked car in hit-and-run accident in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 15, 2025 at 12:09 PM IST

Balrampur: In a tragic road mishap reported from Uttar Pradesh, five members of the same family died while eight others were injured in a hit-and-run accident while returning from a wedding in Balrampur district of the state on Wednesday night.

The horrific accident took place on the Balrampur-Bahraich national highway of the district.

According to officials, the victims, who are said to be residents of Bhuluhia village, were returning from the wedding procession in a car late on Wednesday night. A speeding truck hit the car near Chakwa village of Dehat police station leading to the on spot death of five family members, officials said adding eight others were grievously injured in the accident.

Four of the deceased have been identified as 12-year-old Adityaraj, Shiv Kumar, 23, Phool Babu, 36 and Vijay Gautam, 40. Eight others including Sitaram, Vikas Gautam, Vinay Kumar, Kishore Kumar, Gopal, Vikas and Vinod were injured in the mishap and have been shifted to the District Memorial Hospital of Balrampur.

Five Of Family Killed In Hit-and-run Accident In Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

District Magistrate Pawan Agarwal said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar informed that they have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding truck driver while further proceedings are underway into the case.

