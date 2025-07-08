Indian Family, Returning From Vacation, Burnt Alive In Car Crash In USA

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based family of four was burnt alive in a tragic road accident in Green County, Missouri in the US on Monday. According to local reports, the deceased, Bejigam Srivenkat (40), his wife Cholleti Tejaswani (36) and their two young children, Siddhartha (9) and Mruda (7), died after their car caught fire following a head-on collision with a mini-truck, driving recklessly on the wrong side of the road.

The family was returning to their home in Dallas from a vacation in Atlanta, where they had visited their relatives. Preliminary investigation by local police shows the mini-truck collided head on with their car, causing it to erupt in flames. All four family members were trapped inside the vehicle and were charred to death before rescue teams could arrive at the scene.

Srivenkat hailing from Jupiter Colony in Tirumalgiri and Tejaswini, a native of NCL Borth Avenue in Kompally Municipality, were both software engineers. They got married in 2013. Srivenkat secured a job in Dallas and moved to the United States three and a half years ago. He was later joined by his wife and children and eventually, his parents as well.

The family had driven to Atlanta last week to visit Srivenkat's sister Deepika and other relatives. His parents chose to stay back in Atlanta for a few days and Srivenkat, Tejaswini and their children began their journey to Dallas. Tragically, their trip ended in a fatal crash.

Authorities were able to identify the victims with the help of Siddhartha's school ID card found at the accident site. Police traced the family's residence in Dallas, which was found locked. Upon further investigation, they contacted Deepika and confirmed the family's travel history. Forensic teams collected DNA samples from the accident site to complete the identification before handing over the bodies to the bereaved family.