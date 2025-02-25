Returning From Maha Kumbh, On Way To Ayodhya Ram Mandir, 3 Bihar Devotees Killed In Uttar Pradesh Hit-and-Run Accident

Sultanpur: In a major road mishap reported from Uttar Pradesh, three Bihar residents returning from Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 were killed after the SUV they were traveling in was rammed by a truck in Sultanpur district of the state on Monday night, officials said.
The alleged hit-and-run road accident took place on the Purvanchal Expressway between Haliapur toll plaza and Kurebhar toll plaza in Sultanpur district of UP. It is learnt that the devotees in the ill-fated SUV were returning from Prayagraj Maha Kumbh when the vehicle was hit by a speeding truck leading to the accident.
In the accident, Bihar residents Satyendrakant Pandey, Shashibala Pandey and Rita Devi died on the spot, while three other devotees were seriously injured.
The victims had come from Bihar and were going to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after taking a bath in Sangam in Maha Kumbh.
As soon as the information about the accident was received, the police reached the spot and the injured were immediately taken to Kurebhar CHC (Community Health Center).
The police have taken the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem. Kurebhar police station in-charge Shardendu Dwivedi said that the treatment of the injured is going on adding the police have launched a manhunt to nab the truck driver.
Police have also appealed to drivers to drive carefully and not resort to rash driving.
