Returning From Maha Kumbh, On Way To Ayodhya Ram Mandir, 3 Bihar Devotees Killed In Uttar Pradesh Hit-and-Run Accident

Sultanpur: In a major road mishap reported from Uttar Pradesh, three Bihar residents returning from Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 were killed after the SUV they were traveling in was rammed by a truck in Sultanpur district of the state on Monday night, officials said.

The alleged hit-and-run road accident took place on the Purvanchal Expressway between Haliapur toll plaza and Kurebhar toll plaza in Sultanpur district of UP. It is learnt that the devotees in the ill-fated SUV were returning from Prayagraj Maha Kumbh when the vehicle was hit by a speeding truck leading to the accident.

In the accident, Bihar residents Satyendrakant Pandey, Shashibala Pandey and Rita Devi died on the spot, while three other devotees were seriously injured.

The victims had come from Bihar and were going to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after taking a bath in Sangam in Maha Kumbh.