Retired VC 'Digitally Arrested' For 12 Days In Nainital, Duped Rs 1.47 Cr; 1 Arrested

Dehradun: A retired Vice Chancellor (VC) from Uttarakhand's Nainital was kept under 'digital arrest' for 12 days and duped of Rs 1.47 crore. A man from Himachal Pradesh's Solan district was arrested in connection with the case.

The victim, retired VC of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, was targeted through WhatsApp calls by a scammer posing as an official of the Cyber ​​Crime Department of Maharashtra Police, who claimed Rs 60 crore was fraudulently transferred to his bank account and threatened to file a money laundering case against him. On the pretext of verifying his bank account, the imposter transferred Rs 1.47 crore from the victim's account to multiple accounts within a span of 12 days.

The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) arrested Rajendra Kumar from Solan. A mobile phone, Wi-Fi router and cheque books and other documents related to the bank accounts related to the crime were recovered from the accused.

According to police, the victim had lodged a complaint in the cyber crime police station following which, police verified the bank accounts and mobile numbers mentioned in the case. During investigation, name of one Rajendra Kumar surfaced. A raid was conducted and Rajendra Kumar was arrested from Solan.

Uttarakhand STF SSP Navneet Bhullar said, "The accused had told the victim that he was an officer of Maharashtra's Cyber ​​Crime Department and an account in his name had received Rs 60 crore in money laundering case. The victim was put under digital arrested through WhatsApp calls and asked not to contact anyone. Also, verification of bank accounts was done through WhatsApp calls."

Investigations revealed that the accused had opened many bank accounts for cyber fraud, where transactions worth lakhs of rupees were recorded from June to August.

Police have asked people to lodge complaints at cybercrime.gov.in or dial 1930 for help.