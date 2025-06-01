ETV Bharat / state

Retired Uttar Pradesh District Welfare Officer's Body Found From Bushes, 3 Arrested

Police arrested three persons, including a woman, on the basis of CCTV footage and they are currently being interrogated, an official said.

Retired Uttar Pradesh District Welfare Officer's Body Found From Bushes, 3 Arrested
One of the three accused being arrested (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 1, 2025 at 4:51 PM IST

2 Min Read

Jaunpur: Body of a retired district youth welfare officer was found in the bushes near a posh locality of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district on Sunday, police said.

Based on CCTV footage, three persons, including a woman, were arrested and further investigations are underway, they added. Police have also recovered some sex-enhancement pills from the house of an accused.

According to the police, deceased officer, Ramkripal Yadav, father of three sons, was a resident of Bairwa village of Khuthan police station area of ​​the district. He had left home with his grandson in his car for an invitation on Saturday night. His grandson dropped him near the Baati-Chokha restaurant near Wajidpur intersection of Line Bazaar police station area, saying he would come to pick him after an hour. Shortly after this, both his mobile numbers were found switched off.

When his grandson arrived at the spot with the family members and could not find Yadav, they informed the police. A probe was launched and the CCTVs of the spot were examined. A footage captured a woman and a man taking Yadav on a scooter at 2:11 am. The body was later found from the bushes this morning.

The houses of the accused were searched and some suspicious items, including sex-enhancement pills, were found from one location. Police suspect extramarital relations to be a reason behind the murder but nothing has been disclosed till now.

During investigation, Yadav's mobile number was found from the mobile phone of the accused woman. She had washed off the scooter and the entire house before the police team arrived so as to erase all evidence from the spot, an official said.

Till now no official statement has been issued by Jaunpur police but a senior official said that an in-depth probe is underway and the accused are being interrogated.

Jaunpur: Body of a retired district youth welfare officer was found in the bushes near a posh locality of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district on Sunday, police said.

Based on CCTV footage, three persons, including a woman, were arrested and further investigations are underway, they added. Police have also recovered some sex-enhancement pills from the house of an accused.

According to the police, deceased officer, Ramkripal Yadav, father of three sons, was a resident of Bairwa village of Khuthan police station area of ​​the district. He had left home with his grandson in his car for an invitation on Saturday night. His grandson dropped him near the Baati-Chokha restaurant near Wajidpur intersection of Line Bazaar police station area, saying he would come to pick him after an hour. Shortly after this, both his mobile numbers were found switched off.

When his grandson arrived at the spot with the family members and could not find Yadav, they informed the police. A probe was launched and the CCTVs of the spot were examined. A footage captured a woman and a man taking Yadav on a scooter at 2:11 am. The body was later found from the bushes this morning.

The houses of the accused were searched and some suspicious items, including sex-enhancement pills, were found from one location. Police suspect extramarital relations to be a reason behind the murder but nothing has been disclosed till now.

During investigation, Yadav's mobile number was found from the mobile phone of the accused woman. She had washed off the scooter and the entire house before the police team arrived so as to erase all evidence from the spot, an official said.

Till now no official statement has been issued by Jaunpur police but a senior official said that an in-depth probe is underway and the accused are being interrogated.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BODY FOUND FROM BUSHESCCTV FOOTAGEDISTRICT YOUTH WELFARE OFFICERJAUNPUR RETIRED OFFICER FOUND DEAD

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.