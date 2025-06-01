Retired Uttar Pradesh District Welfare Officer's Body Found From Bushes, 3 Arrested

Jaunpur: Body of a retired district youth welfare officer was found in the bushes near a posh locality of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district on Sunday, police said.
Based on CCTV footage, three persons, including a woman, were arrested and further investigations are underway, they added. Police have also recovered some sex-enhancement pills from the house of an accused.
According to the police, deceased officer, Ramkripal Yadav, father of three sons, was a resident of Bairwa village of Khuthan police station area of the district. He had left home with his grandson in his car for an invitation on Saturday night. His grandson dropped him near the Baati-Chokha restaurant near Wajidpur intersection of Line Bazaar police station area, saying he would come to pick him after an hour. Shortly after this, both his mobile numbers were found switched off.
When his grandson arrived at the spot with the family members and could not find Yadav, they informed the police. A probe was launched and the CCTVs of the spot were examined. A footage captured a woman and a man taking Yadav on a scooter at 2:11 am. The body was later found from the bushes this morning.
The houses of the accused were searched and some suspicious items, including sex-enhancement pills, were found from one location. Police suspect extramarital relations to be a reason behind the murder but nothing has been disclosed till now.
During investigation, Yadav's mobile number was found from the mobile phone of the accused woman. She had washed off the scooter and the entire house before the police team arrived so as to erase all evidence from the spot, an official said.
Till now no official statement has been issued by Jaunpur police but a senior official said that an in-depth probe is underway and the accused are being interrogated.