'Good Samaritan' Becomes Scammer, Retired Teacher Duped On Pretext Of Knee Treatment In Jabalpur

Jabalpur: In a latest case of fraud that has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, "good samaritans" refer elderly people to a doctor, who readily starts a special treatment and then demands hefty pay. A 78-year-old retired teacher, who was charged Rs 6.5 lakh, realised he had been duped only after another good samaritan approached him in the same manner.

A case has been registered at Vijayanagar police station based on his complaint and investigations are underway, police said.

KL Soni (ETV Bharat)

KL Soni (78) from Shiv Nagar in Jabalpur has been suffering from knee problem for a long time. On February 11, he was returning home after buying medicines in Vijayanagar when a stranger approached him and asked why he was limping. On learning about Soni's knee problem, the youth said his 80-year-old mother too faced similar problem but has been completely cured after undergoing treatment from a doctor named RK Patel, who came from Nagpur. They then exchanged their phone numbers.

In the evening, Soni received a call from a woman, who claimed she had got his number from her son. She told him how she has benefitted from Patel's treatment. Soni visited many doctors in the past but his knee could not be cured so he decided to see this doctor.

Next day, Patel came to Soni's house. After examining, he said condition of Soni's is knee is very bad and if not treated urgently, his leg may have to be amputated. Soni asked him to perform the special treatment. After this, the 'doctor' applied some medicine on his knee and pressed a brass pipe. He then started sucking through the pipe.

The pus sucked out was dropped on a sheet of paper. He said he would charge Rs 3000 for each drop. Soni agreed to go ahead with the treatment. But after sucking a few times, the doctor asked him to pay Rs 6.5 lakh. Soni was shocked to hear the hefty amount. He had only Rs 1 lakh at home and gave it to him.

Pus collected during treatment (ETV Bharat)

Patel then prescribed some medicines and left. When Soni found that the medicines cost Rs 75,000, he did not buy anything.

Soni did not realise he had been cheated till the day when another youth approached in the same manner, asking as to why he was limping. In a similar process, he gave reference of the same doctor and left after exchanging phone numbers.

After this, Soni told his son about the incident and they lodged a complaint at Vijayanagar police station.

Vijaynagar police station in-charge Virendra Pawar said, "The incident is being investigated. All the phone numbers provided by the retired teacher are switched off but efforts are on to nab the accused. The doctor's name is RK Patel and the youth who talked to him is said to be Arun".