Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Ajmer Ex-servicemen Offer Services Following 'Operation Sindoor'

Ajmer: Ex-servicemen in Ajmer district of Rajasthan have volunteered to return to service to combat terrorism following 'Operation Sindoor,' welcoming the government's stance against Pakistan amidst heightened tensions.

Ajmer has a distinguished history of military service, with 43 soldiers from the district martyred, including 22 Muslim soldiers from Somalpur village alone. Haji Rustam Cheeta, a retired Indian Army serviceman from Somalpur, along with Bakhtawar Khan and Gulab Khan Cheeta, both of whom served in the 1971 war against Pakistan, have expressed their readiness to once again defend the country's borders.

Ajmer Ex-servicemen Offer Services Following 'Operation Sindoor' (ETV Bharat)

The sentiment in Somalpur reflects a deep-rooted patriotism. Speaking with ETV Bharat, Haji Rustam Cheeta said, "the village is home to descendants of a single ancestor, and the sacrifice of 22 soldiers has significantly elevated Ajmer's honor."

Recalling their past service, including fighting on camels in the 1971 conflict, these retired soldiers maintain a strong desire to protect the nation. Haji Rustam Cheeta explained his family's long tradition of serving in the Indian Army, a legacy that continues with relatives currently safeguarding the borders.

While acknowledging that 'Operation Sindoor' has brought a sense of justice to the victims of the Pahalgam attack, they assert their unwavering commitment to the nation's security and their willingness to serve again, if provided the opportunity.

Mothers from the Cheeta Mehrat community continue to inspire their children to dedicate themselves to the nation's defence, a testament to why the village still has a strong representation in the Indian armed forces. This local fervour reflects the broader national sentiment of solidarity and readiness in the face of ongoing tensions with Pakistan.