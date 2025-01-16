Retired Soldier Dies By Suicide In Kota, Reason Unknown

Kota: A retired soldier died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota on Wednesday night, police said. Soon after family members noticed the injured retired soldier with bullet wounds in his head, they rushed him to Bhim Singh Hospital.

"This is a case of suicide. The retired soldier has shot himself. The body of the deceased has been shifted to the mortuary. Evidence has also been collected from the spot," Jitendra Singh Shekhawat, SHO, Udyog Nagar Police Station said. He also said the investigation is being done in this regard. The reason for the suicide is not known and family members will also be questioned, Shekhawat said.

Giving further details, sub-inspector of Udyog Nagar Police Station, Mohammad Ibrahim the incident happened at Prem Nagar Third area of Kota. He said police gathered information from the private hospital where the deceased was rushed for treatment. The forensic team was also called to the spot. Police gathered evidence from the spot.

At the time of the incident, the deceased's wife was cooking food and the daughter was also present at home, police said. Assistant sub-inspector Surajmal said the deceased was identified as Arvind Singh Chaudhary, 45. He was working as a guard at a private school. He is originally a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, who lived with his family in Kota. The post-mortem of the deceased's body will be done on Thursday.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.