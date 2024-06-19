ETV Bharat / state

Retired Punjab DSP Dies By Suicide In Ludhiana

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 19, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

Retired Punjab DSP Barjinder Singh Bhullar shot himself in the head with his service revolver. Family members told police that he was suffering from depression.

Retired Punjab DSP Barjinder Singh Bhullar (ETV Bharat Picture)

Ludhiana: A former deputy superintendent of police (DSP), who had retired around a year ago, allegedly died by suicide at his house in Punjab's Ludhiana, police said on Wednesday. He was reportedly suffering from depression ever since his retirement.

Former DSP Barjinder Singh Bhullar shot in his head with his licensed service revolver and collapsed on a chair. Alerted by the sound of gunshot, his aged parents rushed to his room and found him dead on the chair.

On information a team from Sarabha Nagar police station arrived at his house and the body has been shifted to the civil hospital for post-mortem.

According to an officer of Sarabha Nagar police station, Bhallar had retired from the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) in 2023. After retirement he has been living with his parents at Green Avenue of Sarabha Nagar area while his wife and children lived abroad.

Police said that his family told them that Bhallar was keeping depressed for the last few months. He used to spend hours sitting alone in his room without interacting with anyone. The incident is being investigated, police said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

