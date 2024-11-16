Retired Professor Dies Of Suffocation In Meerut, Rats Gnawed Body: Police

Meerut: An 81-year-old retired professor died of suffocation at the Mansarovar Colony in Civil Lines Police Station area, police said on Saturday.
The deceased Meena Sharma, former HOD of English at RG Degree College, had a room heater to keep her warm, and there was no ventilation in the room, which most likely killed her, they claimed.
“When the housemaid reached home in the morning, the door of the professor's room was closed. When she peeped through the window, she found her lying inside a bathroom, unconscious, and alerted the police,” said a senior officer.
“When the housemaid arrived at the retired professor’s home in the morning, the door to her room was closed. When she peeped through the window, she found the professor unconscious near an attached bathroom and called the police,” a senior officer said.
Meena was living with her husband, Mitthan Lal Sharma, but he had gone to his village and had not spoken to her on the phone for many days.
“On Friday, locals got a foul smell from Meena’s house, after which they called the police, which found her body lying near a bathroom and the room was stinking. Her body had also been gnawed by rats,” the officer said.
Superintendent of Police City Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed the development, saying that when the police team reached the spot, they tried to call her phone, but there was no response. “We then broke the door in the presence of neighbours and found her dead while a room heater was running,” he said.
“We have done videography of the scene, collected other evidence, and started the investigation. However, prima facie, it looks like the elderly woman died due to suffocation as the heater was running in a closed room,” Singh said.
Meanwhile, Mitthan Lal refused to conduct a postmortem of her body, saying that one of their sons works in Canada and he has been informed.
Read More