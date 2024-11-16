ETV Bharat / state

Retired Professor Dies Of Suffocation In Meerut, Rats Gnawed Body: Police

Meerut: An 81-year-old retired professor died of suffocation at the Mansarovar Colony in Civil Lines Police Station area, police said on Saturday.

The deceased Meena Sharma, former HOD of English at RG Degree College, had a room heater to keep her warm, and there was no ventilation in the room, which most likely killed her, they claimed.

“When the housemaid reached home in the morning, the door of the professor's room was closed. When she peeped through the window, she found her lying inside a bathroom, unconscious, and alerted the police,” said a senior officer.

Meena was living with her husband, Mitthan Lal Sharma, but he had gone to his village and had not spoken to her on the phone for many days.