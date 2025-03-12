Retired Law Teacher Finds Place In Odisha's Revamped Law Commission

Cuttack: The Odisha government, which had revamped the State Law Commission in December last year under the chairmanship of retired High Court judge Justice Biswanath Rath, has brought a minor change in the membership of the Commission by changing some rules of appointment.

In a fresh notification issued earlier this month, the government included a Law Professor as a member of the panel. Prof Lalit Kumar Deb, a retired law teacher of Berhampur University, has been appointed as a member of the Commission.

The Law Commission has a mandate to suggest measures to the government for regulating the law education in the state effectively. Apart from Prof Deb, senior advocates of the Orissa High Court — Surya Prasad Mishra and Soura Chandra Mohapatra will be the other two members of the Commission.

Similarly, the State Advocate General and the Law Secretary will be the two ex-officio members of the Commission, while the secretary of the Commission, who is ex-officio additional secretary of the Law Department will officiate as the Member Secretary, the notification issued by the state government last week said.

It is anticipated that the newly formed Law Commission of the state is likely to address the evolving need of governance and societal development. It will also examine both the state-specific legislations and the laws under the Concurrent list of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India.

The Commission will undertake a comprehensive review of laws, recommending withdrawal, substitution, or modification of obsolete statutes. It will invite suggestions from experts to ensure that its recommendations are robust and inclusive. Attention will be given to laws affecting socio-economic conditions, particularly those impacting marginalised and underprivileged sections of society.