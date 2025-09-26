ETV Bharat / state

Retired Justice BS Verma To Supervise SIT Probe Into UKSSSC Paper Leak

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has appointed retired High Court judge Justice BS Verma to supervise the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the UKSSSC (Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission) paper leak case. Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli issued orders in this regard on Thursday.

According to the order, Justice Verma will oversee the SIT’s investigation, ensure impartiality, and maintain transparency in the process. He has been authorised to visit various districts, address complaints, interact directly with candidates, and guide the SIT as needed.

The government emphasised that the probe will remain fact-based and unbiased. The five-member SIT was constituted on September 24, 2025, under the leadership of Jaya Baluni, Superintendent of Police, Rural Dehradun. It has been tasked with investigating the widespread cheating scandal that has rocked the state.

On September 21, photos of the UKSSSC exam question paper were leaked by an unknown person. Screenshots of the same circulated on several social media platforms.

Following an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) based on a complaint lodged by UKSSSC, a case was registered at Raipur Police Station under the Uttarakhand Competitive Examination (Measures for Prevention and Control of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Ordinance, 2023. Subsequently, Dehradun (Rural) SP was handed over charge of the investigation.

The Uttarakhand police on Tuesday arrested Khalid Malik, the mastermind in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak case, from Haridwar, and significant information was obtained from his mobile phone. Kalid's sister has also been arrested. Khalid had appeared as a candidate from the same examination centre in Haridwar.