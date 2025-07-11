ETV Bharat / state

Retired IPS Officer R. Sreelekha Appointed As BJP's Vice President In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant development of reshuffling in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala, retired IPS officer R. Sreelekha has been appointed as a Vice President of the state unit on Friday.

The announcement of new state office bearers, approved by BJP National President J P Nadda, came just hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled arrival in Kerala to inaugurate the new state committee office.

Earlier on March 24, 2025, former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar was appointed as the state president of the BJP in Kerala.

R. Sreelekha, holds the distinction of being Kerala's first woman IPS officer and a former Director General of Police (DGP). She joined BJP in October last year.

Her inclusion is seen as a deliberate move by the BJP to attract diverse sections of society and strengthen its leadership cadre with individuals who have a strong background in public service.

