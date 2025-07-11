ETV Bharat / state

Retired IPS Officer R. Sreelekha Appointed As BJP's Vice President In Kerala

Earlier on March 24, 2025, former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar was appointed as the state president of the BJP in Kerala.

File photo of retired IPS officer R. Sreelekha (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 11, 2025 at 7:07 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant development of reshuffling in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala, retired IPS officer R. Sreelekha has been appointed as a Vice President of the state unit on Friday.

The announcement of new state office bearers, approved by BJP National President J P Nadda, came just hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled arrival in Kerala to inaugurate the new state committee office.

Earlier on March 24, 2025, former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar was appointed as the state president of the BJP in Kerala.

R. Sreelekha, holds the distinction of being Kerala's first woman IPS officer and a former Director General of Police (DGP). She joined BJP in October last year.

Her inclusion is seen as a deliberate move by the BJP to attract diverse sections of society and strengthen its leadership cadre with individuals who have a strong background in public service.

New Vice Presidents:

  • Dr. K.S. Radhakrishnan (Ernakulam)
  • C. Sadanandan Master (Kannur)
  • Adv. P. Sudheer (Thiruvananthapuram)
  • C. Krishnakumar (Palakkad)
  • Adv. B. Gopalakrishnan (Thrissur)
  • Dr. Abdul Salam (Thiruvananthapuram)
  • R. Sreelekha IPS (Retd.) (Thiruvananthapuram)
  • K. Soman (Alappuzha)
  • Adv. K.K. Aneeshkumar
  • Adv. Shone George (Kottayam)

New General Secretaries:

  • M.T. Ramesh (Kozhikode)
  • Sobha Surendran (Thrissur)
  • Adv. S. Suresh (Thiruvananthapuram)
  • Anoop Antony Joseph (Pathanamthitta)

New Secretaries:

  • Ashokan Kulanada (Pathanamthitta)
  • K. Ranjith (Kannur)
  • Renu Suresh (Ernakulam)
  • Adv. V.V. Rajesh (Thiruvananthapuram)
  • Adv. Pandalam Pratapapan (Alappuzha)
  • Giji Joseph (Ernakulam)
  • M.V. Gopakumar (Alappuzha)
  • Poonthura Sreekumar (Thiruvananthapuram)
  • P. Shyamraj (Idukki)
  • M.P. Anjana Ranjith (Thiruvananthapuram)

New Regional Presidents:

  • Adv. K. Sreekanth - Kozhikode Region
  • V. Unnikrishnan Master - Palakkad Region
  • A. Nagesh - Ernakulam Region
  • N. Hari - Alappuzha Region
  • B.B. Gopakumar - Thiruvananthapuram Region

Additionally, Advocate E. Krishnadas (based in Palakkad) has been appointed as Office Secretary, and Jayaraj Kaimal (Thiruvananthapuram) as another Office Secretary.

Political observers believe that the new appointments have been made considering the upcoming elections and the prevailing political situation in the state.

