Retired SI In UP Vigilance Net, Raids At School And Residences

Meerut: Three teams of Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment (Vigilance) raided several places including the residence and a school run by retired sub-inspector Mahendra Singh Saini in Meerut on Wednesday.

The Vigilance team raided the retired inspector's New Delhi Public School in Jagriti Vihar and residences at A-63, A-03 in Kirti Palace. The team also questioned the inspector. The three 22-member Vigilance teams conducted the raids and probe for seven hours. The teams found a school worth Rs 11.5 crores and two residences worth Rs 3 crores in the name of Saini. This apart, 10 accounts of different banks, land at 30 places and documents of plots were also recovered along with jewellery worth crores were found by the teams during the raids.

Vigilance SP Indu Siddharth said last year a complaint was received that Saini has bought property worth crores of rupees by amassing wealth through illegal means while in service. A case was registered against Saini and an investigation report sent to the government in this regard. A search warrant was then obtained from the court to raid Saini's assets. The teams discovered that Saini's wife Shakuntala is the president of the society of New Delhi Public School while his son Anurag is the general secretary. Indu said Saini was called to the Vigilance office several times but he ignored the calls and the notices. Apart from jewellery and immovable assets, a Swift Dzire car, three scooters, equipment installed in the school and furniture were found during the raids.