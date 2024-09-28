Himachal: Retired HAS Officer Loses Rs 73 Lakh In Fake CBI Operation

Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh): A retired Himachal Administrative Services (HAS) officer from Hamirpur district was allegedly duped of Rs 73 lakh by online fraudsters posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers.
The criminals manipulated him by falsely claiming that the retired officer's bank accounts were being used by terrorists and threatened legal action.
Police said the retired officer had received a call from an unknown number on September 4 and the caller identified himself as a CBI officer and claimed that the Supreme Court had issued a 12-hour “digital arrest” warrant against him as the officer’s bank accounts and credit cards were connected to terrorist activities in Hyderabad.
The fraudsters kept the retired officer under “digital house arrest” under the pretence of “national security” and citing court orders. They also called him continuously on WhatsApp to pressure him and bar him from sharing the matter with anyone.
During these calls, the officer was coerced into depositing Rs 73 lakh into various accounts provided by the fraudsters. They drained his entire savings after falsely promising that the money would be returned after the probe was complete.
Following the incident, the victim filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Central Range Mandi and narrated the ordeal.
Meanwhile, Cyber Crime Police Station ASP Manmohan Singh said that after the complaint around 21 lakh rupees have been frozen in the victim’s bank accounts which will be given to the complainant through the court.
Singh cautioned that people should not be afraid of such fake calls but immediately register a complaint on cyber helpline number 1930 or Cyber Crime Police Station Mandi's telephone number 01905-226900 or email ID pscyber-cr@hp.gov.in.
Read More