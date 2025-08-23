Retired Haryana Clerk Files Nomination For Vice-President Election

Bhiwani: Jagat Singh, a 71-year-old retired clerk from Chang village under Haryana's Bhiwani, has filed the nomination for the vice-president election, scheduled on September 9.
Singh had filed nominations for the presidential election thrice before, but each time his candidature was rejected. This time, too, there is a high probability of his nomination getting cancelled.
Singh said he highlights the problems of government employees as a major issue in every election, as he believes that until the employees are empowered, the administrative efficiency cannot improve. His dream is to fill the vacant posts in all government departments and get the full amount of water of the Sultej-Yamuna Link canal for Haryana.
Singh started his career as a meter reader in the state electricity corporation and served in various positions for 36 years and two months. In 2012, he retired as an upper division clerk (UDC).
After superannuation, Singh filed nominations for the presidential elections in 2012, 2017 and 2022. In the 2012 presidential election, Pranab Mukherjee contested against PA Sangma. In the 2017 presidential election, Ramnath Kovind was elected against Meira Kumar of the opposition parties. In 2022, Droupadi Murmu was elected against Yashwant Sinha, fielded by the opposition.
However, lack of support from MPs led to the cancellation of Singh's candidature.
This time, the NDA has fielded former Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan against the INDIA bloc's Justice B Sudershan Reddy.
