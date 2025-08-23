ETV Bharat / state

Retired Haryana Clerk Files Nomination For Vice-President Election

Bhiwani: Jagat Singh, a 71-year-old retired clerk from Chang village under Haryana's Bhiwani, has filed the nomination for the vice-president election, scheduled on September 9.

Singh had filed nominations for the presidential election thrice before, but each time his candidature was rejected. This time, too, there is a high probability of his nomination getting cancelled.

Singh said he highlights the problems of government employees as a major issue in every election, as he believes that until the employees are empowered, the administrative efficiency cannot improve. His dream is to fill the vacant posts in all government departments and get the full amount of water of the Sultej-Yamuna Link canal for Haryana.

Singh started his career as a meter reader in the state electricity corporation and served in various positions for 36 years and two months. In 2012, he retired as an upper division clerk (UDC).