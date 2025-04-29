ETV Bharat / state

Prayagraj Double Murder: Retired Officer And Wife Stabbed To Death, CCTV Captures Suspect

Prayagraj: A retired Food Corporation of India (FCI) officer and his wife were found dead at their home in Naini's ADA colony in Prayagraj on Monday evening. Police said that the attackers locked the gate and rooms after murdering the couple and fled the scene. The deceased were identified as Arun Srivastava (65) and his wife, Meena Srivastava (60).

Police said that the incident came to light when Sunil, a class 10 student, who lives on rent on the third floor of the house, noticed something unusual. Sunil told police that he had met Arun around 3 PM before going to his room. He found the main gate locked when he came downstairs around 5 PM. Despite multiple calls, no one answered, and he alerted the neighbours, who rushed to the spot.

Police said that blood was seen seeping out from under the door, prompting the people gathered there to inform the police, who arrived and broke open the gate.

According to police, Arun's body was found lying in a pool of blood on the first floor, while Meena was found critically injured in the adjacent room, writhing in pain. She was rushed to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Police said that preliminary investigation suggests that both had been stabbed with a sharp weapon, and the house was found in disarray.