Retired Banker Forced To Travel 2,600 Km To Replace Faulty SIM Card: Here's Why

Gaya: A retired banker from Gaya, Bihar, is faced with a frustrating situation as he is being asked to travel more than 2,600 kilometres to Kerala to replace a faulty SIM card.

Satyajit Kumar, a Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) customer for over two decades, has been using the same SIM card acquired during his posting in Kerala in 2005 when he worked for Canara Bank. It has since served as his primary means of contact.

However, in January 2025, Kumar’s SIM card stopped working due to some technical issue. Its validity is also set to expire before the end of March, putting Kumar in a major challenge to get a new one, as it required him to travel to Kerala to obtain a replacement as per BSNL’s policy.

Under the central government-run telecom operator’s policy, a customer can replace a SIM only at the location where it was originally purchased.

Despite visiting several BSNL offices in Bihar, including its state headquarters in Patna and the one in Gaya, Kumar found no alternative solution.

“As per our technology, we cannot do anything in such a case. The SIM user will have to go to Kerala to continue with his old SIM number,” said DK Paul, the Assistant General Manager (AGM) of BSNL Gaya.

Kumar, who served in several states, including Kerala, before retiring as deputy general manager of Canara Bank, is quite disheartened by the situation. After his retirement, he brought his Kerala-obtained BSNL number with him when he moved to Gaya. Now that his SIM card is not working, he has to go to Kerala to get a new one.

Amid a proposed plan by the BSNL to bring universal SIM cards that could resolve such issues in the future, Kumar is left with no choice but to make the long journey to Kerala. “I was assured that some solution would be found, but so far, nothing has happened,” Kumar said.