Retired Bank Employee Brutally Murdered in Warangal

Warangal: A gruesome murder shocked Warangal city as a retired bank employee, Veligeti Rajamohan (66), was found tied up in his car and allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants.
Rajamohan, a resident of Srinagar Colony in Hanumakonda, had been living alone since his wife’s death four years ago. He has two daughters, one residing in the United States and the other in Hyderabad.
According to Warangal Mattewada Circle Inspector Thumma Gopireddy and ACP Nandiram Nayak, Rajamohan left his residence at 7:40 PM on Monday, passing through Ambedkar Junction.
"By 4:00 AM on Tuesday, a masked individual reportedly abandoned a car on the roadside in Rangampet, Warangal district. Locals who noticed the vehicle alerted the police, leading to the discovery of Rajamohan’s lifeless body," the police officers said, adding that a probe is underway.
They said that preliminary investigations revealed that Rajamohan had been brutally beaten and stabbed. "The police, with the assistance of forensic experts, collected evidence from the car. CCTV footage is being reviewed to trace his movements and identify suspects," they added.
The victim’s friends revealed that Rajamohan was wearing gold ornaments worth approximately Rs 5 lakh. However, the ornaments were missing when the body was found. While the police suspect robbery as a motive, the level of brutality suggests other possible reasons, including financial disputes.
A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by Rajamohan’s brother, and a comprehensive investigation is underway to uncover the truth behind this crime.