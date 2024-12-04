ETV Bharat / state

Retired Bank Employee Brutally Murdered in Warangal

A retired bank employee was murdered in Warangal in Telangana.

Retired Bank Employee Brutally Murdered in Warangal
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 37 minutes ago

Warangal: A gruesome murder shocked Warangal city as a retired bank employee, Veligeti Rajamohan (66), was found tied up in his car and allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants.

Rajamohan, a resident of Srinagar Colony in Hanumakonda, had been living alone since his wife’s death four years ago. He has two daughters, one residing in the United States and the other in Hyderabad.

According to Warangal Mattewada Circle Inspector Thumma Gopireddy and ACP Nandiram Nayak, Rajamohan left his residence at 7:40 PM on Monday, passing through Ambedkar Junction.

"By 4:00 AM on Tuesday, a masked individual reportedly abandoned a car on the roadside in Rangampet, Warangal district. Locals who noticed the vehicle alerted the police, leading to the discovery of Rajamohan’s lifeless body," the police officers said, adding that a probe is underway.

They said that preliminary investigations revealed that Rajamohan had been brutally beaten and stabbed. "The police, with the assistance of forensic experts, collected evidence from the car. CCTV footage is being reviewed to trace his movements and identify suspects," they added.

The victim’s friends revealed that Rajamohan was wearing gold ornaments worth approximately Rs 5 lakh. However, the ornaments were missing when the body was found. While the police suspect robbery as a motive, the level of brutality suggests other possible reasons, including financial disputes.

A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by Rajamohan’s brother, and a comprehensive investigation is underway to uncover the truth behind this crime.

Warangal: A gruesome murder shocked Warangal city as a retired bank employee, Veligeti Rajamohan (66), was found tied up in his car and allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants.

Rajamohan, a resident of Srinagar Colony in Hanumakonda, had been living alone since his wife’s death four years ago. He has two daughters, one residing in the United States and the other in Hyderabad.

According to Warangal Mattewada Circle Inspector Thumma Gopireddy and ACP Nandiram Nayak, Rajamohan left his residence at 7:40 PM on Monday, passing through Ambedkar Junction.

"By 4:00 AM on Tuesday, a masked individual reportedly abandoned a car on the roadside in Rangampet, Warangal district. Locals who noticed the vehicle alerted the police, leading to the discovery of Rajamohan’s lifeless body," the police officers said, adding that a probe is underway.

They said that preliminary investigations revealed that Rajamohan had been brutally beaten and stabbed. "The police, with the assistance of forensic experts, collected evidence from the car. CCTV footage is being reviewed to trace his movements and identify suspects," they added.

The victim’s friends revealed that Rajamohan was wearing gold ornaments worth approximately Rs 5 lakh. However, the ornaments were missing when the body was found. While the police suspect robbery as a motive, the level of brutality suggests other possible reasons, including financial disputes.

A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by Rajamohan’s brother, and a comprehensive investigation is underway to uncover the truth behind this crime.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RETIRED BANK EMPLOYEEMURDER IN WARANGALGOLDEN ORNAMENTSSTABBED TO DEATHFORMER BANK EMPLOYEE KILLED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.