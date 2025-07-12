'Will Submit Keezhadi Excavation Report In Three Months': Retd ASI Officer Sri Raman

Madurai: Amid criticism by DMK party, retired Superintendent of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Sri Raman has said that he will submit the report on the third phase of excavation work at Keezhadi in Tamil Nadu within the next three months.

As per reports, several parties including the DMK have been accusing Sri Raman of sharing false information about Keezhadi.

Between 2014 and 2017, the ASI carried out three phases of excavations at Keezhadi in Thiruppuvanam taluk of Sivaganga district. The first two phases of excavations were carried out by Amarnath Ramakrishna, who was the archaeological superintendent, while the third phase of excavations was carried out by Sri Raman.

Amarnath Ramakrishna, in his report submitted to ASI in January 2023, mentioned the culture prevailing in Keezhadi, the crops cultivated, the animals, the movement of Keezhadi towards urban civilization, and 5765 archaeological objects.

He had also mentioned in the report that the Keezhadi civilization existed about 2600 years ago. This was to make the world aware of the nature of Tamil civilisation. However, ASI suggested Ramakrishna to add scientific evidence and make corrections in the report. It also returned the report to him.

In response, Ramakrishna said the specific research report was compiled chronologically and prepared on the basis of scientific studies. Following this, he was transferred to Noida. However, the Archaeological Department faced severe criticism by all political parties in Tamil Nadu for its action.

Recently, the Archaeological Department shot a letter to Sri Raman, who was working as the Archaeological Superintendent during the third phase of excavations at Keezhadi in 2017, asking him to immediately submit the report. However, it seems that Sri Raman had said during the third phase of excavations that there was nothing left to excavate further in Keezhadi. Consequently, ASI abandoned the Keezhadi excavations.

On the other hand, several political parties have strongly condemned the fact that ASI has asked Sri Raman to submit a report again even after his retirement. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Archaeology Minister Thangam Thennarasu had made a scathing comment on this issue in a post on X.

"I strongly condemn the union BJP government for handling the anti-Tamil stance without a shred of justice. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has exposed in the public forum the union government's ulterior motive in continuously suppressing the antiquity of Tamils in the Keezhadi issue," he criticised.

The minister said all the artifacts found in Keezhadi are being preserved through the establishment of a world-class museum by the Tamil Nadu government. "The fact that the union government has sought opinions regarding the third phase of excavation through a retired official who has made statements contrary to the truth about Keeladi clearly reveals the union government's hidden agenda. The union government must change its stance on the Keeladi issue otherwise people of Tamil Nadu are waiting to teach them a fitting lesson again during the upcoming assembly elections," he said.

When contacted about the issue, retired archaeological officer Sri Raman said, "It is true that the Archaeological Survey of India has asked me for a report on the Keezhadi excavations. Based on the third phase of excavation work carried out at Keezhadi, it is my duty to provide the relevant excavation report. I will submit this report within the next three months."

Also Read

Facial Features Of 2,000-Year-Old Keezhadi Residents Reconstructed By UK University

Animal bone unearthed during Keezhadi excavation in Tamil Nadu