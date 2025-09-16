ETV Bharat / state

Retired Army Subedar's Family Waits 18 Days For Funeral In Alot

Ratlam: The family of retired Army Subedar Dilbagh Singh had to endure an 18-day wait to perform his last rites due to delays in police and administrative procedures in Madhya Pradesh’s Alot. The jawan died on August 29 after falling from a train between Alot and Luni Richa station, but his body remained unidentified and was buried.

Later, Singh was identified as a retired Subedar from Amritsar, currently serving in the Defence Service Corps in Kerala. He was returning home on leave when the accident occurred. His wife, Anmol Deep Kaur, and his family members reached Alot three days after the incident. There, they identified the deceased through the evidence provided by the police, including photos and videos of the deceased's body. The family identified Singh through a tattoo on his hand and an operation mark on his stomach.

Despite presenting documents, the administration insisted on a DNA test before handing over the body. The DNA sample was taken from Singh's daughter, and the report took 18 days to arrive. During this period, the family stayed in Alot and waited for permission to conduct the funeral.