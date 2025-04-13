Retired Army Soldier Sohanlal Sahu Gets Hero’s Welcome In Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari Village

Dhamtari: Army soldiers have always been the pride of the nation, and their dedication to the country never fades even after retirement. Sohanlal Sahu, a resident of Shankardah village in Dhamtari, Chhattisgarh, proved this once again as he returned home after serving 17 years in the Indian Army. On Sunday, the entire village gathered to give him a grand welcome on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Speaking to the media, Sohanlal Sahu said, “I may have retired from the Army on paper, but my service to the country will never end. I will always be dedicated to the nation.”

His wife, Pushpalata Sahu, expressed immense pride in her husband’s journey. “He has worked tirelessly to protect the borders for 17 years. We are proud to have him back.”

A Day of Pride and Celebration

Villagers described the day as a proud moment for the entire community. They rejoiced at the return of their brave son and celebrated his homecoming with enthusiasm.

Sohanlal shared, “My first posting was in Sagar, and after training, I was sent to Gujarat. I’ve served in different parts of the country, and I completed my final posting in Delhi before retiring. I’m overwhelmed by the warm welcome from my village.”

A Message to the Youth

In a heartfelt appeal, the retired soldier urged the youth to stay away from drugs and focus on serving the nation. “Drugs are destroying our youth. The Indian Army provides great opportunities for growth--both in service and education--I encourage young people to join and contribute to the country’s development,” he said.