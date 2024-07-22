ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: Retired Army Soldier Kills Five Of His Family Members Including Mother And Brother; Sets Bodies On Fire

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 22, 2024, 1:30 PM IST

Police said that they retired Army jawan killed his mother, brother, sister-in-law and their two children by stabbing them with a sharp object at their village in Ambala and also set the bodies on fire. The accused remains absconding in the case.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Chandigarh: In a horrifying mass murder reported from Haryana, a retired Army jawan murdered his mother, brother, sister-in-law and the couple's two children including an infant and burnt the bodies over a suspected land dispute in Haryana's Ambala on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said.

The brutal mass murder took place at village Ratour under Narayangarh police station limits.

A police official said that they received information about the mass murder in the early hours of Monday. Acting on the distress call, a team of police rushed to the spot and found the half burnt bodies of the five family members from the spot. The accused is absconding in the case.

The slain include the accused's mother Saropi Devi (65), his brother Harish Kumar (35), brother's wife Sonia (32) and their two children—daughter Yashika (7) and 6-month-old son Mayank. Police said that the accused stabbed the victims with a sharp weapon leading to their on the spot death. According to preliminary investigation, the accused retired soldier identififed as Bhushan Kumar also tried to burn the bodies the same night after committing the mass murder.

  1. Read more: Face Disfigured, Cigarette Burns On Body: Toddler's Body Recovered From MCD Toilet In Delhi
  2. Minor Shoots Dead Uncle And Aunt In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow

Chandigarh: In a horrifying mass murder reported from Haryana, a retired Army jawan murdered his mother, brother, sister-in-law and the couple's two children including an infant and burnt the bodies over a suspected land dispute in Haryana's Ambala on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said.

The brutal mass murder took place at village Ratour under Narayangarh police station limits.

A police official said that they received information about the mass murder in the early hours of Monday. Acting on the distress call, a team of police rushed to the spot and found the half burnt bodies of the five family members from the spot. The accused is absconding in the case.

The slain include the accused's mother Saropi Devi (65), his brother Harish Kumar (35), brother's wife Sonia (32) and their two children—daughter Yashika (7) and 6-month-old son Mayank. Police said that the accused stabbed the victims with a sharp weapon leading to their on the spot death. According to preliminary investigation, the accused retired soldier identififed as Bhushan Kumar also tried to burn the bodies the same night after committing the mass murder.

  1. Read more: Face Disfigured, Cigarette Burns On Body: Toddler's Body Recovered From MCD Toilet In Delhi
  2. Minor Shoots Dead Uncle And Aunt In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FAMILY MURDERED IN AMBALARETIRED ARMY JAWAN MASS MURDERRETIRED JAWAN KILLS FAMILY MEMBERSHARYANA MASS MURDER ARMY JAWAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.