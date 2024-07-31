ETV Bharat / state

Retd Army Subedar, Wife Found Dead With Throats Slit In Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

The elderly couple, Mahavir Singh and Bhanwati, used to sleep on a cot in the field outside their house while their son and daughter-in-law slept inside. When their daughter-in-law woke up this morning, she found their throat-slit bodies and called her husband, who informed police.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan): A retired Subedar of the Indian Army and his wife were found dead with their throats slit outside their house in Mandrela of Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, police said.

The elderly couple were sleeping on a cot outside the house on Tuesday night when they were murdered. A case has been registered in this connection, police said. Presently, the forensic team and a dog squad are at the spot, they added.

Superintendent of Police Rajarshi Raj Verma said that the deceased have been identified as 72-year-old Mahavir Singh and his wife Bhanwati, residents of Bajawa village. Their daughter-in-law saw them lying in a pool of blood outside their house this morning and police were informed, he said.

"Police teams from Mandrela and Pilani police stations are at the spot. A probe has been launched and the surrounding areas are being inspected," Verma said.

According to neighbours, the couple did not have any enmity with anyone and likewise other days, they were sleeping on a cot in a field outside their house while their son, Narendra and daughter-in-law, Sonia were sleeping inside. Sonia woke up at around 6 am today and when she came out of the house, she saw the two bodies. She immediately went inside the house to wake Narendra, who informed the local police station.

Narendra runs a mobile shop in Mandrela. Information about the incident has been sent to Mahavir's brother, Pawan and post-mortem will be conducted after his arrival, police said.

