ETV Bharat / state

Retd Army Subedar, Wife Found Dead With Throats Slit In Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan): A retired Subedar of the Indian Army and his wife were found dead with their throats slit outside their house in Mandrela of Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, police said.

The elderly couple were sleeping on a cot outside the house on Tuesday night when they were murdered. A case has been registered in this connection, police said. Presently, the forensic team and a dog squad are at the spot, they added.

Superintendent of Police Rajarshi Raj Verma said that the deceased have been identified as 72-year-old Mahavir Singh and his wife Bhanwati, residents of Bajawa village. Their daughter-in-law saw them lying in a pool of blood outside their house this morning and police were informed, he said.

"Police teams from Mandrela and Pilani police stations are at the spot. A probe has been launched and the surrounding areas are being inspected," Verma said.