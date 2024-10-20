ETV Bharat / state

Retd Army Personnel Shoots Father Dead With Licensed Gun Over Argument In Aligarh

A 72-year-old man was shot dead by his son, a retired Army personnel, in Aligarh and search is on for the accused, police said.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 42 minutes ago

Case registered against accused at Aligarh police station (ETV Bharat/ File)

Aligarh: A retired Army personnel shot his father dead with his licensed gun following an argument in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district on Saturday, police said.

Bani Singh (72), a resident of Lahosara village under Lodha police station area, succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital while a search is on for his son, Kishanpal, they added.

According to family members, on Saturday, Bani had an argument with his wife Preeti over some trivial issue and started beating her up. When Kishanpal tried to intervene, a quarrel also rose between father and son. Later in the evening, another round of argument broke out between Bani and Kishanpal at the farm. Sometime later, Bani returned home, followed by Kishanpal.

At home, the two started to quarrel with each other and Kishanpal started abusing his father. When Bani opposed, Kishanpal took out his licensed gun and shot him in the chest, leaving him severely injured.

Bani fell on the floor unconscious and was rushed to the hospital but declared brought dead by the doctors. On information, a team from Lodha police station reached the village but the accused had already fled.

Locals said when they saw the accused leaving the house with a gun, they tried to stop him but he instead threatened them and left.

Circle Officer RK Sisodia said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of BNS. Teams are searching for the accused and he will be nabbed soon, Sisodia said.

