ETV Bharat / state

Retd Army Personnel Shoots Father Dead With Licensed Gun Over Argument In Aligarh

Aligarh: A retired Army personnel shot his father dead with his licensed gun following an argument in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district on Saturday, police said.

Bani Singh (72), a resident of Lahosara village under Lodha police station area, succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital while a search is on for his son, Kishanpal, they added.

According to family members, on Saturday, Bani had an argument with his wife Preeti over some trivial issue and started beating her up. When Kishanpal tried to intervene, a quarrel also rose between father and son. Later in the evening, another round of argument broke out between Bani and Kishanpal at the farm. Sometime later, Bani returned home, followed by Kishanpal.

At home, the two started to quarrel with each other and Kishanpal started abusing his father. When Bani opposed, Kishanpal took out his licensed gun and shot him in the chest, leaving him severely injured.