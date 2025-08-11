Over 13,000 Seats In NITs, IIITs And GFTIs Filled Through CSAB Counselling

Kota: As many as 13,727 seats in National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Government Funded Technical Institutes remained vacant after completion of Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) Counseling 2025 based on JEE Advanced and Mains results.

The vacant seats have been filled through Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) counselling the results of the first round of which has been released.

Education expert Dev Sharma said a student securing rank 87,602 in JEE MAIN in CSAB counseling got admission in BTech in NIT. B Tech Chemical Science and Technology seat has been allotted from other state quota at this rank, while admission to IIIT was secured by student securing 1,15,365 rank.

The student secured admission in IIIT, Senapati Manipur in B Tech Electronics and Communication Engineering with Specialization in VLSI Branch. Similarly, a student who secured 5,04,368 rank got admission in a Government Funded Technical Institute.

Sharma said the seat of mechanical engineering of NIT Manipur at rank 12,12,150 has been obtained from home state quota, while earlier admissions were made in mechanical engineering at NIT Mizoram under home state quota at rank 13,14,967 from JoSAA counselling.

The female only seat in Home State Quota in B Tech Computer Science and Engineering in NIT Mizoram was allotted to 10,75,860 rank holder. However, in B Tech in NIT Mizoram, 87,602 rank holder secured admission in B Tech Chemical Science and Technology from Other State Quota. But in NIT Agartala, 94,390 rank holder secured admission in Chemistry BMS Dual Degree five year course from Other State Quota. Similarly in NIT Nagaland, B Tech Civil Engineering seat at 86794 rank has been allotted from Other State Quota.

Sharma said that under the female only quota seat, admission has also been given at a very low rank in B Tech in Bio Science and Bio Engineering in NIT Arunachal Pradesh at 1,42,267 from Other State Quota and in Civil Engineering in NIT Manipur at 1,41,191 rank. Admission to B Tech Computer Science and Engineering of NIT Mizoram was given to 10,75,860 rank under female only home state quota.

Similarly, admission to Electronics and Communication Engineering with Specialization in VLSI and Computer Science and Engineering Specialization in Cyber Security was given to 1,23,579 rank holder in Senapati Manipur and 1,60,051 rank in IIIT. Central Institute of Technology Kokrajhar has offered admission to B Tech course in Food Engineering and Technology at rank 4,18,013 in Government Funded Technical Institutes category. At the same time, Agricultural Engineering seat has been allotted in Assam University Silchar to 2,40,357 rank holder in Home State Quota.