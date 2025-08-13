ETV Bharat / state

Restrictions For Non-Scheduled Flights At Delhi Airport On Aug 15

An official said the restrictions will be in place from 6 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm on Independence Day.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : August 13, 2025 at 12:38 PM IST

New Delhi: Non-scheduled flights will not be permitted to land at or take off from the Delhi airport during specified hours on August 15. An official on Wednesday said the restrictions will be in place from 6 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm on Independence Day.

The curbs will be applicable for non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines as well as chartered flights. There will be no impact on scheduled flight operations, the official added. A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued by the Aeronautical Information Services (AIS) that comes under the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Generally, NOTAM is a notice containing information that is essential for personnel involved in flight operations. While no landing or take-off will be permitted for non-scheduled flights during the specified periods, there will be no impact of the NOTAM on scheduled flights as well as the aircraft operated by IAF, BSF and Army aviation helicopters.

Also, state-owned aircraft and helicopters flying the Governor or Chief Minister, as well as flights undertaking quick response time missions and casualty/immediate medical evacuation are exempted from the restrictions, according to the official. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's busiest airport and handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

