30 Residents Of Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa Lose Rs 12 Cr To Share Market Fraud, Search On For Accused

Victims have sought government's intervention in nabbing the accused and recovering the money they lost in share market fraud.

30 Residents Of Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa Lose Rs 12 Cr To Share Market Fraud, Search On For Accused
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 27, 2025 at 6:49 PM IST

Kadapa: Residents of Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa area have accused a person of duping 30 people of Rs 12 crore by luring them of high returns by investing in share market. Based on their complaint, a case has been registered at RIMS police station against the accused, Somasekhar Reddy. Somasekhar is absconding but two of his family members have been arrested, police said.

The victims alleged the accused paid them profits for two to three months and then stopped responding to them. When they approached him to return their investment, the accused allegedly threatened to kill them. They even alleged that unable to bear the mental stress, a few victims reportedly died by suicide.

According to Jagadeeshwar Reddy, a victim from Kadapa, he had handed over Rs 4 crore, meant for starting a real estate venture, to Somasekhar. Encouraged by initial returns deposited in his bank account for two to three months, he made a further investment of another Rs 4.5 crore. However, he ended up in being duped.

Another victim, Kiran Kumar Reddy, a teacher from Porumamilla and several others including Rajalakshmi and Rajeshwar Reddy from Kadapa, are pleading with the government to intervene and ensure justice.

"Based on the complaints of the victims, a case was registered and investigations launched. Two members of Somasekhar Reddy’s family have been arrested, but the main accused remains absconding," an officer of RIMS police station said.

